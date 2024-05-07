Check Out Apple's New 13-inch iPad Air 4:28 Watch Now

Check Out Apple's New 13-inch iPad Air

May 7, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: I am thrilled to tell you all about the new iPad Air. Let's start with its brilliant liquid retina display. Users love the portability of the 11 inch form factor, which is perfect for tasks like jotting down notes while working on a project. Some air users would prefer an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play. So inspired by iPad Pro where about half the users choose a larger screen, we created a 13 inch model of the new iPad Air [00:00:30] as well. The 13 inch air has 30% more screen real estate than the 11 inch air. The larger display gives users more space to express their ideas in apps like Freeform or to see more participants in a video call on Zoom. It also provides more space to view multiple apps using Split View and iPad os, and both displays have the same advanced features, so all your content looks absolutely gorgeous. We've also redesigned the iPad Air to put the front facing [00:01:00] camera on the landscape edge, and it features center stage, which uses machine learning to automatically keep everyone in the field of view. So it's perfect for connecting with friends and family over FaceTime or joining a video conference while using a keyboard. The new air features landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio, so it sounds great. Speaker 1: And the 13 inch model has even better sound quality with double the base. Speaker 1: The new air [00:01:30] comes in four finishes, a new blue and a new purple, as well as a beautiful Starlight and Space Gray and its durable design uses a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure. Air users also love how quickly they can get things done, so we're stepping up performance in a big way with the incredibly fast. M two. M two is a powerful chip that's improved in a number of ways. Over M1, it has a faster, faster GPU [00:02:00] and much faster neural engine. And when combined with faster memory bandwidth, the new air is nearly 50% faster than the previous air with M1 for all types of productive and creative tasks. And compared to iPad Air with a 14 bionic, the new Air provides up to an enormous three times faster performance so users can create faster than ever in Affinity Designer two to promote their business and play graphically intensive games like the upcoming Zen Endless Zone [00:02:30] Zero or the visually stunning Assassin's Creed Mirage with M two. The New Air is also an incredibly powerful device for ai. It's blazing fast for powerful machine learning features and iPad OS like visual lookup subject lift and live text capture. Or for the ML enhanced tool in Photometer, which uses AI models trained on over 20 million pro images to improve your photo with a single click. We are thrilled to amp up performance with [00:03:00] M two Speaker 1: Amazing accessories. Expand what's possible on iPad Air. The new Air works with the magic keyboard, with its built-in track pad, backlit keys, and terrific floating design. And of course, it supports the amazing Apple Pencil so users can express their creative ideas in remarkable ways. And with M two under the hood, the new air supports Apple Pencil hover for greater precision, letting you preview your mark before you make it. [00:03:30] That's the new iPad Air Now available in 11 inch and 13 inch models powered by the incredible M two chip and featuring a landscape front camera and faster wifi. The new iPad air is more powerful and versatile than ever. Now back to John. Speaker 2: The new Air is awesome. It meets the needs of so many users in so many ways, and both models featured [00:04:00] double the starting storage, which is now 128 gigabytes. We've also expanded the number of storage options by adding five 12 and one terabyte. And even with all these upgrades, we're thrilled that the new 11 inch air still starts at just 5 99, and the 13 inch air is just 7 99. That's a remarkable value for a device. With so many advanced features and capabilities. You can order the new air today, and it'll be available next week.