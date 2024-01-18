Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
2:46
Watch Now

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Tech
Speaker 1: We just watched Samsung unpacked and at the end there was a big surprise. Samsung teased the Galaxy ring. This is a product that's been rumored for a long time, and this is the first time Samsung has actually publicly acknowledged it. Now they didn't tell us too much about it. They basically just showed a silhouette and kind of teased it. But it's really interesting when you kind of look at the direction that Samsung has taken with its health products in recent years, and you can easily see [00:00:30] how something like the Galaxy ring would fit into that. Samsung has been really, really big on sleep tracking in recent years. It's been putting a lot of resources into that area. And of course, something small like a galaxy ring that fits on your finger is much more subtle and easier to wear overnight than a smartwatch. And also, even though we don't know anything about the Galaxy ring yet, you can imagine that something that small that doesn't have a screen would probably have longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch, which would also make it more ideal [00:01:00] for sleep tracking. Speaker 1: Now, before Samsung teased the Galaxy ring, it did show some updates that will be coming later to the Samsung Health app that give you more advice and insights about your day and provide more recommendations based on your activity and sleep and things like that. It feels a lot like Aura. I even said that to myself as Samsung was showing the presentation, and sure enough, right after that part of the presentation, it teased the Galaxy ring. So it really seems like Samsung [00:01:30] is trying to focus on this more holistic bird's eye view of your health by giving you more recommendations and insights. As cliche as that sounds, now that we have more ways to interpret data and connect the dots between different types of data, I think this is a big trend that we're going to see, not just showing statistics and showing trends and how your heart rate has changed or how your step account has changed over time, but actually providing more advice about how you can take those changes and put them to use [00:02:00] in your everyday life. Speaker 1: And this is something that companies like Aura and even Fitbit have been doing for years, but now that generative AI is here, I think we're going to see a lot more of that. And it's not just Samsung. Fitbit also teased a new program called Fitbit Labs that should be coming sometime this year. That also does more to connect the dots between different data types that you can see information like if you went for a run today and your run felt more difficult than usual using Fitbit Labs, which uses generative ai, you might be able to see why [00:02:30] that run felt more difficult based on sleep factors and things like that. And while we don't know much about Samsung's approach at the Galaxy Ring, I wouldn't be surprised if it went down that path as well. So once again, we're here at Samsung unpacked, and these are my thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Up Next

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Up Next

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking
samsung-debuts-galaxy-ring-for-health-tracking-00-05-13-09-still001

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
xpeng-evtol-00-02-00-21-still001

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept

These Are the Biggest Trends of CES 2024
cnet

These Are the Biggest Trends of CES 2024

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
plantpetz-horizontal-site-00-01-20-08-still001

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
sk-wonderland-booth-tour-cnet-00-00-12-16-still001.png

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
ces-xreal-glasses-clean

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Everything Announced at Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked Event
240117-site-samsung-galaxy-unpacked-supercut

Everything Announced at Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked Event

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking
samsung-debuts-galaxy-ring-for-health-tracking-00-05-13-09-still001

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
galaxy-s24-series-cnet-00-00-10-05-still006.png

Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
xpeng-evtol-00-02-00-21-still001

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
segway-gokarts-site-00-00-30-08-still001

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming

Dolby's New Atmos System Lets You Place Speakers Anywhere in the Room
ces-dolby-00-01-10-12-still001

Dolby's New Atmos System Lets You Place Speakers Anywhere in the Room

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

The Quirky, Cool and Unusual at CES 2024
ces-weird-00-01-47-02-still001

The Quirky, Cool and Unusual at CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking
samsung-debuts-galaxy-ring-for-health-tracking-00-05-13-09-still001

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
galaxy-s24-series-cnet-00-00-10-05-still006.png

Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
segway-gokarts-site-00-00-30-08-still001

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone