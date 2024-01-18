Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions 2:46 Watch Now

Jan 18, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: We just watched Samsung unpacked and at the end there was a big surprise. Samsung teased the Galaxy ring. This is a product that's been rumored for a long time, and this is the first time Samsung has actually publicly acknowledged it. Now they didn't tell us too much about it. They basically just showed a silhouette and kind of teased it. But it's really interesting when you kind of look at the direction that Samsung has taken with its health products in recent years, and you can easily see [00:00:30] how something like the Galaxy ring would fit into that. Samsung has been really, really big on sleep tracking in recent years. It's been putting a lot of resources into that area. And of course, something small like a galaxy ring that fits on your finger is much more subtle and easier to wear overnight than a smartwatch. And also, even though we don't know anything about the Galaxy ring yet, you can imagine that something that small that doesn't have a screen would probably have longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch, which would also make it more ideal [00:01:00] for sleep tracking. Speaker 1: Now, before Samsung teased the Galaxy ring, it did show some updates that will be coming later to the Samsung Health app that give you more advice and insights about your day and provide more recommendations based on your activity and sleep and things like that. It feels a lot like Aura. I even said that to myself as Samsung was showing the presentation, and sure enough, right after that part of the presentation, it teased the Galaxy ring. So it really seems like Samsung [00:01:30] is trying to focus on this more holistic bird's eye view of your health by giving you more recommendations and insights. As cliche as that sounds, now that we have more ways to interpret data and connect the dots between different types of data, I think this is a big trend that we're going to see, not just showing statistics and showing trends and how your heart rate has changed or how your step account has changed over time, but actually providing more advice about how you can take those changes and put them to use [00:02:00] in your everyday life. Speaker 1: And this is something that companies like Aura and even Fitbit have been doing for years, but now that generative AI is here, I think we're going to see a lot more of that. And it's not just Samsung. Fitbit also teased a new program called Fitbit Labs that should be coming sometime this year. That also does more to connect the dots between different data types that you can see information like if you went for a run today and your run felt more difficult than usual using Fitbit Labs, which uses generative ai, you might be able to see why [00:02:30] that run felt more difficult based on sleep factors and things like that. And while we don't know much about Samsung's approach at the Galaxy Ring, I wouldn't be surprised if it went down that path as well. So once again, we're here at Samsung unpacked, and these are my thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Ring.