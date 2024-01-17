Circle to Search Feature Revealed at Samsung Unpacked 5:53 Watch Now

Circle to Search Feature Revealed at Samsung Unpacked

Jan 17, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: I am thrilled to unveil circle to search a new way to search anything on your Android phone using a simple gesture without switching apps. Thanks to breakthroughs in Google ai, you can now circle, highlight, scribble, or tap whatever you are curious about on your screen to learn more. So let's take this example [00:00:30] where I'm interested in what a creator is wearing in their social post, but they didn't tag the brands. Today. If I see something I'm interested in, I'd have to take a screenshot and then leave the app to search it. And switching between different apps can be kind of inconvenient and take you out of your flow. But now just long press the home button to invoke circle to search. And from there you can select any item like these [00:01:00] sunglasses to quickly uncover similar options and where to buy them without leaving where you are. You could also scribble the bag to see what that is. I've been really into this padded bag trend lately, so we'll definitely be checking these out. Speaker 1: It's so amazing, right? Or if I wanted to know more about the boots instead I could just tap on them quickly to look those up too. And just like that, your curiosity [00:01:30] is satisfied and when you're done you can just swipe away and you're right back where you started. Or for example, perhaps you're browsing social and come across what looks like a really delicious corn dog that you want to know more about. With the power of generative ai, you can ask more complex and nuanced questions than ever before so you can more easily understand concepts or topics through helpful information [00:02:00] that's pulled together from across the web. So I can circle the koc and ask a question like, why are these so popular? And I quickly learn that these traits are Korean kocs and they're trending because they feature a unique combination of flavors and textures, crunchy and gooey at the same time. And from there you can get right back to what you were doing. This is all possible due to Google's deep understanding [00:02:30] of information in its many forms paired with our world-class ranking systems to deliver helpful, high quality information. And of course, Google has long been committed to keeping your personal data secure. And circle to search was built with privacy in mind. It's designed to use only the area you select on your screen to begin your search. Okay, so we've talked a bit about this exciting innovation, but let's [00:03:00] actually see the magic in action Speaker 2: Circle. Lemme circle it. I can find anything. If I circle it, lemme circle it. Speaker 1: So say my friend texts me to plan for our upcoming trip to London. She loves vintage clothes and she wants to know if I know of any thrift stores around Camden Market so I can just [00:03:30] long press the home button and select the text in her message. Let's do that again and instantly see some options that thrift stores I can go to. Is that amazing? So it looks like London has a really awesome thrifting scene and I think this Cat one, it has a great rating, so I think we'll go there. [00:04:00] Now, my friend also says that there's this chicken restaurant in Convent Garden that I guess serves an entire fried chicken. It sounds amazing, but I have absolutely no clue what she's talking about. But again, with SKO de Search, I can just long press the home button and I can circle the text here. And how amazing is that? Speaker 1: It's this place called Chicken [00:04:30] Sours and I can see all the information about it, including I can go in here and see some photos that looks like some amazing fried chicken. We should definitely go there. Now, if you're anything like me, I'm sure you'd love watching videos on your phone. So let's say I'm browsing YouTube shorts and I see this kind of interesting hanging chair here. I'd like to know more, but I wouldn't even know what to say. [00:05:00] So again, with Circle to search, I long press the home button, circle it right over the video. I use my finger or the S pen and up pops some results and see a bunch of different options here. And if I want to, I can recircle and here are even more options and I can click on any of these. It's just so magical. I can just learn more about anything that I see with Circle. To [00:05:30] search the power of Google AI is just a press away no matter where you are on your phone, only on Android and is absolutely, and we're excited to announce that Circle to Search will be available across all three models of the Galaxy S 24 Series.