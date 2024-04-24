Battle of the Humanoid Robots: MenteeBot Is Ready 3:19 Watch Now

Apr 24, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Look out Atlas. There's a new humanoid in town. TI bot has human-like dexterity. It can walk in all directions, run, turn around, do squats, learn from us, and even imitate tasks. The robot's AI can take in verbal commands and visual input and then process that to learn to do something it's never done before. Speaker 2: Hey, Mani, please go to the table in the kitchen and wait for instructions. Speaker 3: Okay, I will go to the table in the kitchen. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] These demo videos show the robot listening to a command to go to a table, translating that into locomotion, navigating through the building, and then walking into the kitchen. Then it takes in another instruction and moves the fruit in this box and takes it to the counter. The company behind Tibo, funnily enough, called Menti Robotics, says this is just the starting point for general purpose bipedal robots in the future. They're working towards a robot that has the brain to do all sorts of household chores and learn from us so it can do things it wasn't specifically trained [00:01:00] to do. Wash the dishes for me. Robot judging by the dexterity in a few of these demo videos. Manipulating delicate objects like plates is definitely on the cards. Now, some of the other tasks meant bot is designed for include table setting, clean up and handling your laundry. Speaker 1: Minty bot takes a different approach to other humanoid robots in that it's intended for both household and industrial use. Some of the tasks it's designed to tackle is in a warehouse including locating, fetching and transporting objects, and it [00:01:30] can hold a maximum of 25 kilos at a time. It also adjusts its gait to handle different weights just like humans do, and it's kind of wild to see this uncut take of the robot walking and carrying a package of bottles holding itself in a different position to make sure it doesn't topple forward or backwards. Now these actions come naturally to humans, but for a robot it has to learn all this from scratch. The company also revealed that the battery can last up to five hours on a single charge, and the robot travels at a maximum 1.5 meters per second. That's equivalent to about 3.3 [00:02:00] miles an hour. Speaker 1: It's also different to some other bipedal robots in that it's designed to have AI at three main levels. First, it uses large language models to interpret commands so it can think through what steps it needs to take. Second, it builds a 3D map of the environment using a neural network, understanding objects and planning out the best path to take. Third, it uses machine learning to help determine what sort of movement it needs to take in a simulated environment so it can translate that into locomotion In the real world, human and bipedal robots are definitely [00:02:30] having a moment. Not only has the Menti bot come out of stealth, just as Boston Dynamics showed off the new Atlas, Nvidia unveiled a new platform called GR for humanoid robots. Then there's figure the humanoid collaborating with OpenAI and one X that designs working Androids. Now, if we are comparing Menti bot versus Atlas mentee is much more for the consumer and home applications rather than automotive and industrial areas like Atlas and because it's kind of fun to see how they stack up in terms of specs. Mentee is taller at 1.75 [00:03:00] meters while Atlas is 1.5 meters, but Menti is only 70 kilos while Atlas is 89 kilos. And a full prototype of Menti bot is expected in early 2025. Robot overlords, I salute you for more on all things humanoid and AI robots. Stay tuned to CNET and make sure to hit that subscribe button so you don't miss any more updates. See you.