How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Speaker 1: Rejoice people of North America for the 8th of April. You're about to witness the last solar eclipse for a good 20 years in the area. By then, the symptoms will probably be on season 54, predicting the impeachment of President Gaga for something scandalous. No doubt. Now I know you're excited, but please, please, please, please, please do not look at the eclipse with your naked eyes. It's not advisable. So if you want to savor this rare moment, I'm going to show you the steps to safely [00:00:30] enjoy the solar eclipse through your phone. Now, before I go into what you'll need, it might be good to know where the total solar eclipse can be seen. The eclipse will cross over the Pacific coast of Mexico and head northeast over mainland Mexico. It will then make its way over San Antonio and approximately 2:30 PM Eastern time and move through Texas, over the southern eastern part of Oklahoma and northern Arkansas. Speaker 1: By 2:50 PM by 3:00 PM [00:01:00] the eclipse will be over south Illinois and just five minutes after we'll be traveling over Indianapolis, folks in northwestern Ohio will be treated to the eclipse by 3:15 PM and it will then travel over Lake Erie and Buffalo, New York by 3:20 PM Over the next 10 minutes, the eclipse will then be seen over northern New York states, then over Vermont by 3:35 PM the Eclipse will work its way into Canada and off the eastern [00:01:30] coast of North America. Now, to witness this cosmic phenomena, you'll need a few things. Your phone, a tripod, a phone holder for said tripod, a pair of solar glasses, and a solar filter for your phone. First thing you want to do is set up your tripod, which will make for a nice, steady shot and will be infinitely better than going handheld with it. Next up, follow the instructions on the filter for your phone and install that and put your solar glasses on. Speaker 1: It's not advice. Look at the eclipse even [00:02:00] through your phone's camera. Now, frame your shot. It's best not to digitally zoom into your shot as it will degrade the resolution. If your phone has a dedicated telephoto lens, then use that to get in closer. When capturing the eclipse, there's not a lot of time to capture all those little details like the diamond ring, which is the last bead of light before it goes completely dark, or the sun's corona. To get all that, it might be worth checking beforehand to see if your phone has a burst mode. That way you can unload a big clipper shot [00:02:30] to then review and make sure you've captured all those perfect moments. And with that, you should have a stunning photo of the total solar eclipse for you to cherish for all time. While I am beyond envious of everyone in the states being able to see this great event, unfortunately it won't be able to because I'm in the uk, but not to worry. I'm sure there'll be a solar eclipse coming in the next couple of years for me to check out. But until then, I'll say thank you for watching and for more tips and tricks, keep it on cnet.
Up Next
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Apple's Rumored AI Robots: Explained
Apple's Rumored AI Robots: Explained
Expert vs AI: Are Foldable Phones Worth Buying Now?
Expert vs AI: Are Foldable Phones Worth Buying Now?
Apple to Talk AI in June: This WWDC Is a Big Deal
Apple to Talk AI in June: This WWDC Is a Big Deal
New Xbox Leaked
New Xbox Leaked
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips