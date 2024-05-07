Everything Announced at Apple's iPad Event in 10 Minutes 7:16 Watch Now

Everything Announced at Apple's iPad Event in 10 Minutes

May 7, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: We have a Speaker 2: Huge day of announcements ahead of us, and it's all about iPad. Speaker 3: I'm thrilled to tell you all about the new iPad Air. Let's start with its brilliant liquid retina display. Users love the portability of the 11 inch form factor, which is perfect for tasks like jotting down notes while working on a project. Some air users would prefer an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play. So inspired by iPad Pro where about half the users [00:00:30] choose a larger screen, we created a 13 inch model of the new iPad Air as well. The 13 inch air has 30% more screen real estate than the 11 inch air. The larger display gives users more space to express their ideas in apps like Freeform or to see more participants in a video call on Zoom. It also provides more space to view multiple apps using Split View and iPad os, and both displays have the same advanced features, so all your content looks absolutely [00:01:00] gorgeous. We've also redesigned the iPad Air to put the front facing camera on the landscape edge, and it features center stage, which uses machine learning to automatically keep everyone in the field of view. So it's perfect for connecting with friends and family over FaceTime or joining a video conference while using a keyboard. The new air features landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio, so it sounds great. Speaker 3: And the 13 inch model has even better sound [00:01:30] quality with double the base. The new air comes in four finishes, a new blue and a new purple, as well as a beautiful Starlight and Space Gray and its durable design uses a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure. Air users also love how quickly they can get things done, so we're stepping up performance in a big way with the incredibly fast M two. So that's the new iPad Air now available in [00:02:00] 11 inch and 13 inch models powered by the incredible M two chip and featuring a landscape front camera and faster wifi Speaker 1: Double the starting storage, which is now 128 gigabytes. We've also expanded the number of storage options by adding five 12 and one terabyte. And even with all these upgrades, we're thrilled that the new 11 inch air still starts at just 5 99 and the 13 inch air is just 7 99. That's a remarkable value for a device. [00:02:30] With so many advanced features and capabilities, you can order the new air today and it'll be available next week. This is the all new impossibly thin, incredibly powerful iPad Pro. It has a stunning new design, breakthrough new display, outrageous performance, and amazing accessories. Let's get started with its stunning design. We've always envisioned iPad as a magical sheet of glass, and with this new [00:03:00] design, that vision is brought to life more than ever. The new pro comes in two sizes, a new super portable 11 inch model, and a new expansive 13 inch model, and both are unbelievably thin. Speaker 1: The 11 inch Pro is 5.3 millimeters thin, and the 13 inch Pro is an incredible 5.1 millimeters thin compared to the previous iPad Pro. The difference is striking. The new iPad Pro is even thinner than the iPod Nano, [00:03:30] which makes it the thinnest Apple product ever, and they're both lighter as well. In fact, the 11 inch model is less than a pound, and the 13 inch model is nearly a quarter pound lighter than its predecessor. iPad Pro comes in two great finishes, silver and Space black, both with 100% recycled aluminum enclosures, and it's just as strong as the previous design. Despite being so much thinner. Just holding it in your hands is an unbelievable experience. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] Now let's talk about its breakthrough new display. With the new iPad Pro, we wanted to give customers an even more remarkable visual experience, and we did just that by bringing ED to iPad for the very first time. With Ed Technology, the pixels generate both the light and the color for unparalleled precision. However, for the expansive displays in iPad Pro, a single ed panel doesn't generate enough brightness to deliver the XDR [00:04:30] performance iPad Pro users expect. So we developed a state-of-the-art Display that uses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to deliver phenomenal full screen brightness. This technology is called Tandem Ed and it's a breakthrough for iPad Pro. The new Pro can support an incredible 1000 knits of full screen brightness for both SDR and HDR content and 1600 knits of peak HDR [00:05:00] brightness. This is the new magic keyboard for iPad Pro. It's been completely redesigned to be much thinner and even lighter opening. It reveals the magic floating design that users love. It comes in two colors that perfectly match the new pro, and it's loaded with great new features. First, it now includes a function row for quick access to convenient controls like screen brightness. It also has a gorgeous aluminum pores and a larger track pad that's even more [00:05:30] responsive with haptic feedback. So the entire experience feels just like using a MacBook Speaker 4: To start. We added a new sensor in the barrel of the pencil to enable new interactions. So now, for example, you can just squeeze it to bring up a new tool palette, and when you squeeze the pencil, a haptic engine delivers precise feedback that you can feel. A gyroscope allows you to roll the pencil for precise control of the tool you're using, like changing the orientation [00:06:00] of a shaped pen or brush. If you ever lose Apple Pencil Pro, you can easily locate locate it since it now supports find my, so that's the new Apple Pencil Pro with its incredible new features, it begins a whole new era of creativity on iPad. Speaker 1: So that's the new iPad Pro. It features the breakthrough ultra retina XDR display. The next level performance of M four, fast 5G cellular, and a landscape [00:06:30] front facing camera, all in a jaw dropping incredibly thin and light design. That's the thinnest Apple product ever. This is the iPad we've always dreamed of making. The new iPad Pro comes with double the storage, which is now 256 gigabytes. The 11 inch model starts at 9 99 and the 13 inch model starts at 1299. The new magic keyboard for iPad Pro is 2 99 and 3 49, and the new Apple Pencil Pro is just [00:07:00] 1 29, an amazing value for such an incredible device. Customers can order the new iPad Pro Magic keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro today, and they'll be available next week. Speaker 2: Thank you for joining us. Have a great day.