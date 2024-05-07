Apple Reveals iPad Pros With M4 Chips 5:37 Watch Now

Apple Reveals iPad Pros With M4 Chips

May 7, 2024 Tablets

Speaker 1: This is the all new impossibly thin, incredibly powerful. It has a stunning new design, breakthrough new display, outrageous Speaker 2: Out Speaker 1: Performance, and amazing accessories. Let's get started with its stunning design. We've always envisioned iPad as a magical sheet of glass, and with this new design, Speaker 3: That vision is brought to life. iPad, magical sheet of glass. Speaker 1: The new pro comes in two sizes, A new super portable 11 [00:00:30] inch model, and a new expansive 13 inch model. Speaker 3: Interesting that they're not saying 10.9 unbelievably fit, fit. It's all Speaker 1: 11 inch pro. Speaker 3: Move to 11.3 Speaker 1: Millimeters Thin it Cleaner Pro is an incredible Speaker 3: Point. It's easy to understanders Speaker 1: Compared to the previous iPad. The difference is striking. Speaker 3: Interesting. These Speaker 1: Two different thick new is thick, even Speaker 3: Thin, depending on Speaker 1: The screen size. Pod nano, which makes it thick, Speaker 3: Even thin, thinner than the nano Speaker 1: Ever. And they're both lighter as well. We're bringing up nano. The 11 inch model is less than Speaker 2: A cow, Speaker 1: [00:01:00] And the 13 inch Speaker 2: Model is nearly a Speaker 1: Quarter pound lighter than its predecessor. iPad Pro comes in two great finishes, silver and Space black, both with 100%. Yeah, Speaker 2: Recycled. Why are we calling anything an air anymore? If it's a and it's just Speaker 1: As strong as the Speaker 3: Previous design, that's a great Speaker 2: Wait. We have lost the meaning of iPad. Air. So Speaker 1: Many in your hands is an unbelievable Speaker 3: Experience. It should just be iPad cheap now cheaper. Now Speaker 1: Let's talk about its breakthrough new display. With the new iPad Pro, [00:01:30] we want it to give customers an even more remarkable visual experience and we did just that by bringing Ed to Speaker 3: IPad. Here it is the very to iPad. Speaker 1: With Ed technology, the pixels generate both the light and the color for unparalleled precision. However, for the expansive displays in iPad Pro, a single ed panel doesn't generate enough brightness to deliver the XDR performance iPad Pro users expect. So we developed a state-of-the-art display that uses two Speaker 3: Panel two panel Olay panels Speaker 1: [00:02:00] And combines the light from both to deliver phenomenal full screen brightness. This technology is called Tandem O Lead and it's a breakthrough for Speaker 3: IPad panel. Phenomenal em. Speaker 1: The new pro can support an incredible 1000 knits of fullscreen brightness for both sdr, Speaker 2: Tandem bike, H Contentand, Speaker 1: And 1600 knits of peak HDR R brightness. No other device of its kind. Speaker 2: They really know how to make anything sound cool. It just puts you Speaker 1: On. Does tandem technology enables [00:02:30] sub millisecond control over the color and luminance of each pixel. The display and the new pro takes XDR precision to a whole Speaker 3: New level XDR. Precision Speaker 1: Specular highlights and photos and video appear brighter. Blacks are deeper and more true and there's more detail and shadows and low light than ever before on iPad. And it's even more responsive to content in motion. Speaker 2: Yes, I know what OLA is. My TV has had it. My iPhone's had it for a while. Keep going. Speaker 1: And we're calling it the Ultra Retina [00:03:00] XDR and it's coming to both models now. Both sizes of iPad Pro feature our most advanced display technology. HDR R. Images of the night Speaker 3: Sky. Going Speaker 2: To the movie theater, Speaker 1: Details in the shadows and pinpoint bright stars are rendered with stunning precision. Beautifully captured. HDR. Photos of gorgeous landscapes look incredibly vibrant. Speaker 2: I feel like I need drawn into precision is a truly drinking. It's too early though. How many times say the word It's like Speaker 1: Holding a cinema, Speaker 3: Right? [00:03:30] I mean, they've said AI more than I. This Speaker 1: Display not only deliver Speaker 3: Break Speaker 1: Visual Speaker 3: Quality, it been Speaker 1: Lighter than the previous one. Enabling the striking design of the new iPad Pro and for pro users working in high-end color managed workflows or in the most demanding ambient lighting conditions. We're excited to bring a nano texture glass Speaker 3: Option. Nano prod glass very first. This is what I was saying. Speaker 1: Nano texture glass is Speaker 3: Precisely about the screen Nanometer scale, maintaining Speaker 1: Image quality and contrast while scattering. Speaker 2: Wait, there was a patent for [00:04:00] this that you could, could feel. Wait a second. Speaker 3: It is amazing Speaker 1: Creatures. The ultra retina XDR display is Speaker 3: Potentially unquestionably Speaker 1: The world's most advanced display, Speaker 3: But the reduced display. Speaker 1: Talk about performance. Speaker 3: We need to know more about that. iPad Speaker 1: Always used. Incredibly advanced Speaker 3: Apple. Oh, don't leave it hanging. That's what I wanted to find out more about was Speaker 1: Class leading for the new iPad Pro. Speaker 3: You might expect extremely powerful M three, Speaker 1: But this stunning [00:04:30] design in breakthrough display required that we make the leap to the next generation of apple silicon, and here it is. Speaker 3: Get out the way on three. This ain't worth you. You're trapped garbage. Introducing six months old. Get out that the Speaker 1: New pro jumped from M two all the way to M four to enable its amazingly thin design Speaker 3: And game changing display leap, folks, the M Speaker 1: Three while delivering a huge leap in performance. So that's [00:05:00] the new iPad Pro. It features the breakthrough ultra retina XDR display. The next level performance of M four, fast 5G cellular and a landscape front facing camera. All in a jaw dropping in jaw design. That's the thinnest apple product Speaker 3: Ever. I mean about the glass it is, is the iPad. We've always, oh, I want Speaker 2: To see more of that. Yeah, I Speaker 3: Know. To me that was the most natural Speaker 2: Double this Speaker 3: 56 gigabytes. Speaker 1: The 11 inch model starts at 9 99 Speaker 2: And the [00:05:30] 13 inch model went out. So they went to that about a thousand dollars 99. The new Speaker 1: Magic keyboard for iPad Pro is 2 99 and 3 49.