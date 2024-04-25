Robosen's Megatron Transformer is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot 6:56 Watch Now

Robosen's Megatron Transformer is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot

Apr 25, 2024 Comics & Toys

Speaker 1: I am Megatron leader of the Detic Cards. Speaker 2: Hey Megatron. Speaker 1: What's wrong? Speaker 2: Transform. Speaker 1: I'm Megatron, leader of the Decepticons. Speaker 2: That is cool. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] Can Speaker 2: You believe it? Once again, Robeson has made another amazing Transformer's character come to life this time. Megatron. What's Speaker 1: Wrong? Speaker 2: You're the big badie to optimist Prime. [00:01:00] It's just the whole, Speaker 1: It's Speaker 2: Just big old tank boy. Oh my gosh. Come on out. Oh, you want to come on out? Megatron has transformed into many things over the years, but here we have one of the early ones. He was a tank after he was a [00:01:30] handgun. Yeah. And the original cartoon, it was a little weird, but yeah, he's a tank here and boys, he see a big heavy tank with this tread. Oh, okay. So when you get one of these, it comes with a lot of little plastic things to take off. Oh, hello there. Peekaboo. Peekaboo. I'm looking for a plastic pieces to take off. Peekaboo, Speaker 3: Robeson and Hasbro worked together on this model as well as other [00:02:00] transformers. It started with Optimist Prime. Last year I met his Dino Robot buddy Grimlock. But Megatron is the first Decepticon, the evil faction of Transformers. Because what good is a hero without an arch nemesis, megatrons animations are triggered by your voice commands. Speaker 2: Hey Megatron. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] What's Speaker 2: Wrong? Open fire. Defense. Attack. Speaker 1: Attack. Mega Speaker 2: Retreat. We found the hidden inside [00:03:00] the cup artillery. He's got quite the Energen sword. Look at this Mace. Speaker 1: My gosh. Speaker 2: What happens if I do this? Hey, Megatron. Speaker 1: What's wrong? Speaker 2: Open fire. Open fire. [00:03:30] This is the best one. This is the Speaker 1: Best one. Ah, Speaker 2: Not only is he slowly Speaker 1: Breathing to Speaker 2: Show you that he's really here, but you can just feel that there's this really high quality rubber on the back for the treads. These lights on the feet lights here on his center plate, his eyes. Of course, there's 36 high, high-end servo motors, 118 ships, 4,500 components. It's a lot going on [00:04:00] This Speaker 3: Year marks the 40th anniversary of Transformers. And yes, the original voice actor of Megatron from the cartoons also voiced this robot. Speaker 1: Do as I command, do as I say, Speaker 2: One thing that helps to know is that there is an app with this guy. So yes, you don't. Speaker 1: I don't like that. I don't like that at all. Speaker 2: I moved to, Speaker 3: There's a brand new feature [00:04:30] this time, touch sensors, and he doesn't like being poked. Speaker 2: One thing Robeson does really well is that it has these interactive apps that let you control it by puppeting it around with remote control type interface. This being an early model, I can't get the app to work just yet, but clearly there's a lot of fun to have just messing around. Megatron, I brought you a friend. It's Optimist Prime. Hey, optimist Prime. Hey, Megatron. Greeting. Speaker 1: [00:05:00] What's Speaker 2: Wrong? Transform Speaker 1: Mega. Speaker 2: They face the long way. The Decept. Okay. It's part of the animation. Fun. They don't exactly face the right way. When they're done, Speaker 1: He Speaker 2: Turned him around. Wow, he's so much bigger. I think collectors Speaker 1: [00:05:30] Are going to be happy with Speaker 2: This one. There's so much more in this guy. Attack. I think Megatrons more impressive. Speaker 1: Megatron must be stopped no matter the cost, Speaker 2: [00:06:00] No matter the cost. Yeah, he is a bit costly. He's about $900 on pre-order available now. You can find it at Hasbro Pulse. You can find it on Robeson's website. Speaker 1: What's wrong to no money? What's wrong? Speaker 2: What's wrong is that there's so much to play with and not a lot of time. Oh my gosh. Let us know in the comments what you think of this early look and what other characters should Robeson make next. They made Grimlock [00:06:30] and that was amazing too. So what's the next decepticon on the list? Transform. Speaker 1: I'm mega leader of the Decepticon. Speaker 2: Don't drop your robots. People.