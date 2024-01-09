Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop 2:59 Watch Now

Speaker 1: As always shows up at CES with some interesting new devices and the 2024 show is no different among other things, it's announced a broad range of laptops, but I'm going to tell you about two 14 inch models that stood out from the rest. Speaker 1: This is the company's latest Zen Book Duo dual screen laptop, and while earlier models [00:00:30] had one full display and one smaller screen. This is the first with two full 14 inch ole touchscreens. Each 1610 display has a three K resolution and a 120 hertz refresh rate. And with its 180 degree hinge, you can get nearly 20 inches of workspace in a package that weighs just under three pounds or 1.4 kilograms. The laptop doesn't have a built-in keyboard of course, but you do get a slim Bluetooth keyboard and that can be used on top of the display [00:01:00] to use it like a true laptop or on a desk to take advantage of all that screen space. And the keyboard can be stored between the two screens when it's time to get up and go. It isn't a two in one like Lenovo's yoga book from last year, but it does lay flat and can be used with Jesus's active pen. Speaker 1: The body also has a built-in kickstand that keeps it more stable than the origami stand that Lenovo used. As for what's inside, you'll be able to get it with up to an Intel core Ultra [00:01:30] nine H series processor up to 32 gigs of memory and up to a terabyte of storage. Asus says it'll be available sometime in Q1 and it's still working out the price for it, but I wouldn't expect it to be too cheap. Now if you're looking for a 14 inch laptop with graphics power, Asus overhauled, its Republic of Gamers, Zephyrus 14. The premium all aluminum body has a new LED slash lighting array on the lid and Edge to edge [00:02:00] keyboard, larger and louder speakers, and is the first of its gaming laptops to have a three K resolution. 120 Hertz Ed panel inside is up to an A MD Ryzen R nine 8,000 series processor up to an Nvidia RTX 40 70 GPU, and up to 32 gigs of memory as well as up to one terabyte of storage. And the whole thing comes in at just 3.3 pounds or 1.5 kilograms. asus [00:02:30] also updated the Zephyrus 16 for those who want stronger gaming performance at a 16 inch ole display. And don't mind an extra pound of weight to carry around the new Zephyrus or Zephyr. I will be available later in Q1. And again, no pricing was announced. For more details on these laptops and other device announcements from CS 2024, check out cnet.com and the links below. Thanks for watching, and you'll see me when you see me.