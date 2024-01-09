Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Speaker 1: As always shows up at CES with some interesting new devices and the 2024 show is no different among other things, it's announced a broad range of laptops, but I'm going to tell you about two 14 inch models that stood out from the rest. Speaker 1: This is the company's latest Zen Book Duo dual screen laptop, and while earlier models [00:00:30] had one full display and one smaller screen. This is the first with two full 14 inch ole touchscreens. Each 1610 display has a three K resolution and a 120 hertz refresh rate. And with its 180 degree hinge, you can get nearly 20 inches of workspace in a package that weighs just under three pounds or 1.4 kilograms. The laptop doesn't have a built-in keyboard of course, but you do get a slim Bluetooth keyboard and that can be used on top of the display [00:01:00] to use it like a true laptop or on a desk to take advantage of all that screen space. And the keyboard can be stored between the two screens when it's time to get up and go. It isn't a two in one like Lenovo's yoga book from last year, but it does lay flat and can be used with Jesus's active pen. Speaker 1: The body also has a built-in kickstand that keeps it more stable than the origami stand that Lenovo used. As for what's inside, you'll be able to get it with up to an Intel core Ultra [00:01:30] nine H series processor up to 32 gigs of memory and up to a terabyte of storage. Asus says it'll be available sometime in Q1 and it's still working out the price for it, but I wouldn't expect it to be too cheap. Now if you're looking for a 14 inch laptop with graphics power, Asus overhauled, its Republic of Gamers, Zephyrus 14. The premium all aluminum body has a new LED slash lighting array on the lid and Edge to edge [00:02:00] keyboard, larger and louder speakers, and is the first of its gaming laptops to have a three K resolution. 120 Hertz Ed panel inside is up to an A MD Ryzen R nine 8,000 series processor up to an Nvidia RTX 40 70 GPU, and up to 32 gigs of memory as well as up to one terabyte of storage. And the whole thing comes in at just 3.3 pounds or 1.5 kilograms. asus [00:02:30] also updated the Zephyrus 16 for those who want stronger gaming performance at a 16 inch ole display. And don't mind an extra pound of weight to carry around the new Zephyrus or Zephyr. I will be available later in Q1. And again, no pricing was announced. For more details on these laptops and other device announcements from CS 2024, check out cnet.com and the links below. Thanks for watching, and you'll see me when you see me.
Up Next
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You Into Being a Better Brusher
This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You Into Being a Better Brusher
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
This App Turns Your Smartwatch Into a Wearable Mouse
This App Turns Your Smartwatch Into a Wearable Mouse
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Latest Products All latest products
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone