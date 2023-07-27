Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up? 5:50 Watch Now

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?

Jul 27, 2023 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: And that is what it means to join the flip side. Speaker 2: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip five was just unveiled at Galaxy unpacked. If you're thinking of upgrading from the flip three or four, I'm sure you're wondering how the new Flip five compares. Let's break down how the specs of the flip five stack up against those of the flip three and four so you can get a better idea of which one's right for you. And remember that the specs don't tell the whole story, so subscribe to CNET to see our continued [00:00:30] coverage of the flip five once we have it in hand. Speaker 2: There is an obvious difference between the flip five and the flip three and four, and it's probably the one I'm most excited about. The larger cover screen. The cover screen on the flip three and four is 1.9 inches. And while that's an improvement over the original flips 1.1 inch cover screen, it still feels small to me. I have the flip three, and I found myself wanting a bigger cover screen that allows me to do more without actually having to open my phone. Like for instance, not only being able to see [00:01:00] notifications, but being able to reply to them as well. The flip four cover screen allows you to send pre-written replies to certain messaging apps, but you can't type out a response. The flip five cover screen on the other hand is 3.4 inches and allows you to do more with the phone closed than ever before, like typing out replies to texts. There are also over 12 new widgets with this update. Samsung has given the flip cover screen a snazzy name, the flex window Speaker 2: Like the flip three and four. The flip [00:01:30] five has an armor aluminum body and an I P X eight rating for water resistance. I actually have the same flip three phone that C Net's Lexi tis dunked in 10 feet of pool water back in 2021 and it's still working great, which makes the flip five's I P X eight rating seem promising. And the flip five has been upgraded to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus two Samsung claims. All of this amounts to the flip five having its top protection. If you wanna see any flip five durability testing, let me know in the comments below. [00:02:00] Speaking of added durability, the flip five has a new thinner hinge that Samsung calls the flex hinge. It's redesigned so the phone now folds completely closed and doesn't have that gap found on earlier flips. Samsung claims this hinge should also make the flip five more durable because it has less moving parts. And like the flip three and four, the flip five has 120 hertz refresh rate screen. Speaker 2: The flip five features Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Gen two processor, this same chip found in Samsung's SS 23 [00:02:30] phones. The Flip four has the Snapdragon eight plus Gen one processor, and the flip three has the Snapdragon 8 88 chip. The Flip three offers 128 and 256 gigabyte storage options with eight gigabytes of ram, while the Flip four offers those two storage options plus a 512 gigabyte option with eight gigabytes of ram. The Flip five mixes that 128 gigabyte storage option and starts out at 256 gigabytes of storage with eight gigabytes of ram. There's also [00:03:00] a 512 gigabyte storage option with eight gigabytes of Ram as well. The Z flip five starts at a thousand dollars, so Samsung is doubling the base amount of storage for the Flip five without increasing the price. We love to see it. Speaker 2: The camera specs on the flip three and four are pretty similar. Here are the full specs for both. Both phones have a 10 megapixel selfie camera with an F 2.4 lens and the same pixel size and field of view. Both phones have 12 megapixel main and ultra wide cameras, but the Flip [00:03:30] Four's main camera has a greater pixel size and field of view. Now let's add the flip five into the mix. The flip five selfie camera has a slightly faster aperture than the flip three and four, an F 2.2 lens versus an F 2.4 lens and its selfie camera has a slightly greater field of view than the flip four selfie camera, but the flip five has the same rear camera specs as the flip four. One of my favorite things about the flip three is being able to use the cover screen as a viewfinder while taking selfies from the rear camera. So I'm looking forward [00:04:00] to having even more space to frame my rear camera selfies. With the larger cover screen, you'll also be able to review favorite or delete photos from that new cover screen. The Flip five cameras also feature a new lens coating that Samsung says should lessen lens flare and ultimately heighten image quality no matter the time of day. Speaker 2: The new flip five has the same battery capacity as the flip 4 3700 milliamp hour, while the flip three has a battery capacity of 3,300. In his [00:04:30] flip four review C nets, Patrick Holland found that the Flip four's larger battery, coupled with a newer processor only led to a small increase in battery life. The flip three could make it to late afternoon before needing to be charged, while the flip four could make it through a day, but just barely. And if he used the flip four to say, watch a lot of videos or take a lot of photos, forget about the whole day that battery lasted until early evening if he was lucky, because that 3,700 milliamp hour battery capacity still means the phone barely got through a day on a [00:05:00] single charge in CNET Flip four testing. It's a little disappointing that it wasn't upgraded for the flip five, but the flip five does have a newer processor that Samsung claims should extend battery life. So we will of course, see if it makes any difference in our review of the phone. And last but not least, let's talk colors. The flip five comes in mint, graphite cream and lavender and samsung.com will feature exclusive gray, blue, green, and yellow colorways. [00:05:30] And those are all the specs to help you understand the difference between the new flip five and the flip three and four. Now, you definitely have to stay tuned for our review to see if these on paper specs actually translate in real life use. And thank you so much for watching.