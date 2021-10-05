Sora in Smash Bros. Facebook outage 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death Apple-Dell deal could have changed history House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel trailer Amazons 'Black Friday-Worthy' deals

CNET Podcasts

Spanning everything you love about CNET, our family of podcasts brings the same in-depth and thoughtful storytelling to your ears.

Daily Charge

Executive News Editor Roger Cheng tackles the news of the day with analysis, context and insight from experts from CNET and around the industry. 

Hosted by: Roger Cheng

So Money with Farnoosh Torabi

So Money brings inspiring money strategies and stories straight from today's top business minds, authors and influencers. 

Hosted by: Farnoosh Torabi

Tech News Now

CNET Editors discuss the top tech stories of the day.                                     

Hosted by: CNET Editors

I'm So Obsessed

Listen in every week as some of today's most-notable actors, artists and creators get real about their work, their life and their current obsessions with Connie Guglielmo and Patrick Holland.

Hosted by: Connie Guglielmo | Patrick Holland

im-so-obsessed-final-5-2-1