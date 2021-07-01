The Porsche 911 Carrera S is a fantastic sports car

1 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Driving a Porsche 911 for the first time more than lives up to the hype.
This 911 Carrera S Coupe is the first 911 I've ever driven.
It has nearly every performance option, ranging from carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-wheel steering to active anti-roll bars and a sport exhaust system.
It has Porsche's 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic.
The PDK transmission is so good that I wouldn't even consider the manual.
The Carrera S' twin-turbo flat-6 makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque and is super quick and responsive.
It sounds amazing with that sport exhaust system too.
The 911 is absolutely phenomenal to drive, but even more impressive is how good it is at being a regular car.
Make mine a Targa, though.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 911 Carrera S Coupe.
