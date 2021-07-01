/>

The Porsche 911 Carrera S is a fantastic sports car

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-113
1 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Driving a Porsche 911 for the first time more than lives up to the hype.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-110
2 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This 911 Carrera S Coupe is the first 911 I've ever driven.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-111
3 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It has nearly every performance option, ranging from carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-wheel steering to active anti-roll bars and a sport exhaust system.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-128
4 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It has Porsche's 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-132
5 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The PDK transmission is so good that I wouldn't even consider the manual.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-136
6 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Carrera S' twin-turbo flat-6 makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque and is super quick and responsive.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-125
7 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It sounds amazing with that sport exhaust system too.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-112
8 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The 911 is absolutely phenomenal to drive, but even more impressive is how good it is at being a regular car.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-114
9 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Make mine a Targa, though.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-115
10 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 911 Carrera S Coupe.

2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-116
11 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-117
12 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-118
13 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-119
14 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-120
15 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-121
16 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-122
17 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-123
18 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-124
19 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-126
20 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-127
21 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-129
22 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-130
23 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-131
24 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-133
25 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-134
26 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-135
27 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-137
28 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-138
29 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-139
30 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2020-porsche-911-carrera-s-coupe-140
31 of 31 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

