Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launches for $1,300, which is $100 pricier than last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra, on Jan. 31 alongside the cheaper Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24. With the Galaxy S24 series, you'll be able to have the Notes app format or summarize notes for you, circle any image to launch a Google search for that item and rewrite your text messages in a different tone before sending them. Samsung groups all these tools (among others) together under the blanket moniker known as Galaxy AI, and it's available on the Galaxy S24, S4 Plus and S24 Ultra.