I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Take a Look

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are defined by their refinements. This pair of phones is one of the most compelling camera upgrades from Apple in years.

The 15 Pro has a tried and true 3x telephoto camera like previous models. But the 15 Pro Max has a new 5x telephoto camera that's made with multiple prisms and some clever engineering.



This was taken with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x zoom camera.