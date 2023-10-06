X

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Take a Look

Apples new Pro phones have a bunch of camera upgrades. I took over 600 photos with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Take a look at some of my favorite ones.

Patrick Holland
Patrick Holland
The Manhattan bridge
1 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are defined by their refinements. This pair of phones is one of the most compelling camera upgrades from Apple in years.

The 15 Pro has a tried and true 3x telephoto camera like previous models. But the 15 Pro Max has a new 5x telephoto camera that's made with multiple prisms and some clever engineering.

This was taken with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x zoom camera.

img-0813-2.jpg
2 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

One nifty addition to both phones is the ability to change the focus after you take a portrait photo. Check out this '90s grunge band photo of me and my pal Beacham. I can change the focus from me to him after I take the picture. This is going to be a killer feature for parents.

img-0716.jpg
3 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

This was taken with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x zoom camera which also has a 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization system that helps with shaky hands.

Ferry boat
4 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I took this with the 5x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

img-0792.jpg
5 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

A night mode snap from the iPhone 15 Pro at 2x.

img-0368.jpg
6 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

The main camera's sensor on both phones is larger helping it capture brighter photos in low light with less image noise, like this one of a Boring Clam.

A man filming video
7 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Just CNET's Celso Bulgatti filming footage for our iPhone review. I took this with the 15 Pro's main camera.

sunset at airport
8 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I took this with the 5x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Lens flares and haloes are improved but still show up in some photos.

black cat
9 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

This was taken with the iPhone 15 Pro's main camera.

People dining outdoors
10 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

A 5x zoom photo from the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Salesforce Tower on the horizon
11 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Another 5x zoom photo from the 15 Pro Max of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Old building in San Francisco
12 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I took this with the 5x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Chocolate croissants
13 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Chocolate croissants captured with the iPhone 15 Pro's main camera.

Katz's Deli
14 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here's New York's Katz's Deli taken with the iPhone 15 Pro at 1x.

Katz's Deli even closer
15 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

And here it is at 2x.

Gray cat sleeping on chair
16 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

A lazy cat caught in the act of being lazy with the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 5x.

San Francisco city hall
17 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I used 2x on the 15 Pro's main camera to take this photo.

People walking at sunset
18 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

An iPhone 15 Pro Max photo at 5x at taken at sunset.

img-9765.jpg
19 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here's a photo from the 15 Pro's main camera.

Statue of Liberty
20 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I snagged this shot of the Statue of Liberty with the 15 Pro Max at 7x digital zoom.

Early morning bridge
21 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I took this with the 5x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

the top of Salesforce tower
22 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Another 5x zoom from the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

img-0617.jpg
23 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

A 1x photo of a comfy cat from the 15 Pro Max's main camera.

img-0693.jpg
24 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

An ultra wide photo from the the 15 Pro.

Empire State building
25 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

A night mode snap from the 15 Pro.

img-0793.jpg
26 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Another night mode photo from the 15 Pro.

peguin
27 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

The 15 Pro's main camera expertly grabbed this photo of a penguin.

A lady smiling
28 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here's another 15 Pro main camera image, this time of CNET's Mariel Meyers.

img-9760.jpg
29 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Sneaker snap courtesy of the iPhone 15 Pro's main camera.

Water tower on roof
30 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I took this with 8x digital zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

yellow jeep
31 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here's a photo from the 15 Pro max's 5x camera.

Man rolling sleeves up
32 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

And here's another photo from the 15 Pro max's 5x camera.

Nike sneaker
33 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

Look at the denim texture in this 15 Pro pic from the main camera.

Street art
34 of 34 Patrick Holland/CNET

I took this with the 5x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

