I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Take a Look

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are defined by their refinements. This pair of phones is one of the most compelling camera upgrades from Apple in years.
The 15 Pro has a tried and true 3x telephoto camera like previous models. But the 15 Pro Max has a new 5x telephoto camera that's made with multiple prisms and some clever engineering.
This was taken with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x zoom camera.
One nifty addition to both phones is the ability to change the focus after you take a portrait photo. Check out this '90s grunge band photo of me and my pal Beacham. I can change the focus from me to him after I take the picture. This is going to be a killer feature for parents.
The main camera's sensor on both phones is larger helping it capture brighter photos in low light with less image noise, like this one of a Boring Clam.
Chocolate croissants captured with the iPhone 15 Pro's main camera.
