17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

If you tap on a widget on iOS 16, you'll be transported to the corresponding application. For example, if you tap on the weather widget, you go to the weather app. That makes sense.

With iOS 17, however, a few widgets -- including for Apple Music and Home -- are interactive, meaning you can control the app directly from the widget. In the Apple Music widget, you can pause and play songs as well as browse through your recently played music.

Once iOS 17 is released to the general public, you can expect third-party developers to integrate interactive widgets into their apps as well.