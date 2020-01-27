2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2022 Volkswagen Taos 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance
2021 Toyota Venza
Review

2021 Toyota Venza

By Tim Stevens

Toyota's frumpy Venza came back from summer break with quite a makeover. This once-forgettable SUV is suddenly a standout in an ever-widening crowd.

Karma Automotive teases new all-electric GSe6 with pricing and preorders

by
Tesla Model 3 sees more range, quicker acceleration for 2021

by
GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant renamed Factory Zero

by
Best e-bikes to ride for 2020

by
2021 Ford Mustang picks up standard safety systems

by
BMW recalls plug-in hybrids for fire concerns, says not to charge them

by
2021 Toyota Venza review: Rebooting into luxury

by
Cruise AV is now allowed to test fully driverless cars on California streets

by
Cocoa Motors' weird electric 'bathroom scale' scooter is coming to the US

by
Suzuki is recalling 2,040 GSX250R motorcycles over faulty headlights

by
2021 Acura TLX
2021 Acura TLX

By Steven Ewing

Its striking design will make you look twice, but Acura's new TLX is more than just a pretty face.

2021 Toyota Venza review: Rebooting into luxury

by
2021 Lexus IS first drive review: Sufficiently satisfying

by
2021 Chevy Suburban review: The incredible bulk

by
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 review: Power and style above all

by
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI review: Parting is such sweet sorrow

by
2020 Land Rover Defender 110 review: Tough guy's got a softer side

by
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD review: Less power, more smiles

by

Does your car have a recall? Here's how to check

by
Car sharing guide: On-demand, short-term car rentals

by
Should you buy a CPO used car, truck or SUV?

by
A guide to car subscriptions, a new alternative to buying and leasing

by

Best Affordable Cars

These vehicles offer similar convenience and driving tech as the big executive rollers.

Best Fuel Efficient Cars

These are some of the smartest, most efficient vehicles in their respective classes.

Best Family Cars

Get plenty of passenger and cargo room without losing safety and fuel economy.

Best SUVs

Many of our top picks share their bones with passenger cars, but often pack all-wheel drive and more cargo room.