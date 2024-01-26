X

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Magic V2 weighs 231 grams. That's 2 grams less than Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra and more than 50 grams less than the Google Pixel Fold.

Sareena Dayaram
Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
This is the Magic V2. Honor released it last year, but it's still the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable phone.

The folded Magic V2is just 9.9 millimeters thick: It's slightly thicker than a bar phone and convenient to carry around. For reference, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, a direct V2 competitor, is 13.46 millimeters thick when it's closed.

When unfolded, it's 4.8mm thin.

The inner display measures 7.92 inches, and crucially the crease is hard to find. You can sort of see it in this image because of the angle.

You can also watch YouTube videos with the device folded. 

The Magic V2 runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, which Honor says adds a slew of smart features to aid in multi-tasking.

Here's some of the AI support the cameras receive.

For more insights on the Magic V2, read CNET's hands on coverage here.

