The 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo features a redesigned front fascia that does away with the old car's goofy fish face and replaces it with a sleek, aggressive front look.
The Veloster Turbo's new rear end looks less busy. A new tail light design makes it feel more "grown up" and less "boy racer."
Hyundai's designers tweaked the side profile to offer a more coupe-like design.
The Veloster Turbo's twin center tailpipes shrink a little and move to the diffuser for 2019.
The 2019 Veloster Turbo is available with a black contrasting roof.
The Veloster Turbo comes standard with an eight-speaker Infinity sound system, complete with subwoofer, amplifier and passive radiator.
The Veloster Turbo comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed DCT, as seen here.
The eight-inch infotainment screen in the 2019 Veloster offers multi-touch capability.
The 2019 Veloster Turbo's interior feels well-built and like a much more pleasant place to be than that of the outgoing car.
Asymmetrical doors make it relatively easy to get in and out of the back seats.
The 2019 Veloster range offers a range of interior color accents that vary with trim level.