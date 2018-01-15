Photos
  • 30961-2019velosterturbo
  • 30965-2019velosterturbo
  • 30966-2019velosterturbo
  • 30949-2019velosterturbo
  • 30946-2019velosterturbo
  • 30992-2019velosterturbo
  • 30948-2019velosterturbo
  • 30976-2019velosterturbo
  • 30982-2019velosterturbo
  • 30951-2019velosterturbo
  • 30988-2019velosterturbo
  • 30962-2019velosterturbo
  • 30981-2019velosterturbo
  • 30944-2019velosterturbo
  • 30973-2019velosterturbo
  • 30955-2019velosterturbo
  • 30953-2019velosterturbo
  • 30935-2019velosterturbo
  • 30940-2019velosterturbo
  • 30936-2019velosterturbo
  • 30980-2019velosterturbo
  • 30974-2019velosterturbo
  • 30968-2019velosterturbo
  • 30993-2019velosterturbo
  • 30941-2019velosterturbo
  • 30950-2019velosterturbo
  • 30990-2019velosterturbo
  • 30929-2019velosterturbo
  • 30960-2019velosterturbo
  • 30938-2019velosterturbo
  • 30963-2019velosterturbo
  • 30970-2019velosterturbo
  • 30939-2019velosterturbo
  • 30971-2019velosterturbo
  • 30964-2019velosterturbo
  • 30969-2019velosterturbo
  • 30942-2019velosterturbo
  • 30930-2019velosterturbo
  • 30937-2019velosterturbo
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132605
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132656
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132550
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132704
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132644
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132558
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132650
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132626
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132636
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132732
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132821
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132742
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132827
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132803
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132758
  • hyundai-veloster-2019-132547
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo features a redesigned front fascia that does away with the old car's goofy fish face and replaces it with a sleek, aggressive front look.

Read First Take

Read First Take

The Veloster Turbo's new rear end looks less busy. A new tail light design makes it feel more "grown up" and less "boy racer."

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Hyundai's designers tweaked the side profile to offer a more coupe-like design. 

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

The Veloster Turbo's twin center tailpipes shrink a little and move to the diffuser for 2019.

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

The 2019 Veloster Turbo is available with a black contrasting roof.

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

The Veloster Turbo comes standard with an eight-speaker Infinity sound system, complete with subwoofer, amplifier and passive radiator.

Read First Take

Read First Take

The Veloster Turbo comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed DCT, as seen here.

Read First Take

The eight-inch infotainment screen in the 2019 Veloster offers multi-touch capability.

Read First Take

Read First Take

The 2019 Veloster Turbo's interior feels well-built and like a much more pleasant place to be than that of the outgoing car.

Read First Take

Asymmetrical doors make it relatively easy to get in and out of the back seats.

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

The 2019 Veloster range offers a range of interior color accents that vary with trim level.

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take

Read First Take
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is Guy Fieri in a Tom Ford suit

