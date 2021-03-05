Ford Mustang Mach-E already faces first recall

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E is just now starting to trickle out to customers, but it's already facing its first recall. A total of 1,258 Mach-E EVs are part of a recall Ford announced Friday, though most of the affected vehicles have not yet been delivered to buyers.

"During checks to deliver high levels of quality and customer satisfaction, Ford discovered some vehicles may have subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification," the automaker said in a statement. Ford said it is not aware of any accidents related to this problem.

Of the 1,258 total vehicles affected by this recall, Ford says fewer than 75 have actually reached customers' hands. The remaining Mach-E crossovers "will be serviced before customer delivery," Ford said.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E's rollout is going slower than expected, with some 4,500 vehicles subject to delays. To keep buyers happy, Ford is offering customers a $1,000 cash-back incentive upon delivery. It's unclear if Friday's recall announcement will cause further delays.