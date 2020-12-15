Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

There's plenty of Mustang influences in the Mach-E, but Ford made sure to give it plenty of unique character, too.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
1 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Of all the years for the Ford Mustang to spawn an electric crossover sibling, 2020 seems like the right year for it.     

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
2 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Subverted expectations are the name of the game as we crawl toward the start of a new decade.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
3 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While the nomenclature might not sit well with everyone, rest assured that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a lovely little EV that speaks of great things to come.  

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
4 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

So if the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't a full-blooded Mustang, what is it?     

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
5 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Well, in my brief time with it, I believe that while some connections to the actual Mustang do exist, the Mach-E is more of a grand-touring-focused EV that can be a little sporty when it wants.    

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
6 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Considering its price range, which starts around $43,000 and tops off near $60,000 for my First Edition tester, that seems like the right place to be.    

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
7 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You should be able to get some of that cost back by way of state- and federal-level EV incentives, too.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
8 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Yes, hardcore variants like the GT are on the way, but as it stands, the Mach-E also offers daily usability in a way that most Mustangs don't.     

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
9 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

I think the Mach-E is a sign of great things to come from Ford -- not only for its most precious nameplate, but for every future EV the automaker produces.    

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
10 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
11 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
12 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
13 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
14 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
15 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
16 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
17 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
18 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
19 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
20 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
21 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
22 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
23 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
24 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
25 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
26 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
27 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
28 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
29 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
30 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
31 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
32 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
33 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
34 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
35 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
36 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
37 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
38 of 38
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

55 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

38 Photos
Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

4 Photos
2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A good car gets even better

2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A good car gets even better

29 Photos
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

30 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

29 Photos
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos