2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

There's plenty of Mustang influences in the Mach-E, but Ford made sure to give it plenty of unique character, too.
Of all the years for the Ford Mustang to spawn an electric crossover sibling, 2020 seems like the right year for it.
Subverted expectations are the name of the game as we crawl toward the start of a new decade.
While the nomenclature might not sit well with everyone, rest assured that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a lovely little EV that speaks of great things to come.
So if the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't a full-blooded Mustang, what is it?
Well, in my brief time with it, I believe that while some connections to the actual Mustang do exist, the Mach-E is more of a grand-touring-focused EV that can be a little sporty when it wants.
Considering its price range, which starts around $43,000 and tops off near $60,000 for my First Edition tester, that seems like the right place to be.
You should be able to get some of that cost back by way of state- and federal-level EV incentives, too.
Yes, hardcore variants like the GT are on the way, but as it stands, the Mach-E also offers daily usability in a way that most Mustangs don't.
I think the Mach-E is a sign of great things to come from Ford -- not only for its most precious nameplate, but for every future EV the automaker produces.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
