Ford says sorry for Mustang Mach-E delays with free charging, cash back

Back in January, Ford confirmed the Mustang Mach-E isn't rolling off the production line and onto car carriers as quickly as it once imagined, much to the disappointment of eager customers. As a thank you for their patience, Ford's reaching out to future owners with a couple of thoughtful gestures.

In an email published to the Mach-E Club forum, Ford said it will provide owners with a $1,000 cash back incentive for when owners take delivery of their cars at a local dealer. If the customer already took delivery before they received the email, Ford provided a phone number for owners to call to take advantage of the $1,000 discount.

Feeling extra charitable, or perhaps really not wanting to irk its early fan base for EVs with Blue Oval stamping, Ford said owners will also receive 250 kilowatt hours of free DC fast charging. It's in addition to the free 250 kWh Ford tosses in with the purchase, so these owners subject to delays will have 500 kWh available to them on Ford. The catch is they'll need to use the FordPass Charging Network, which is made up of Electrify America stations.

Ford provided more details and said about 4,500 Mustang Mach-E's are subject to further delays to ensure build quality, hence today's gestures of gratitude. In addition to the cash back and free charging, a spokesperson told Roadshow the automaker will also make the owner's first car payment. The latter bit affects about 250 customers subject to further extended delays, but it's not clear how long Ford's talking. Ford began deliveries of the electric SUV this past December as it targeted, but larger scale deliveries have been a slow go. This past January, some customers reported delays stretching well into March.