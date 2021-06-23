USPS mail trucks will feature Ford power

USPS/Oshkosh

The upcoming Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle, aka, the United States Postal Office's new mail trucks will be Built Ford Tough in some ways. Ford said on Wednesday the new mail vehicles will feature engines and electric vehicle powertrains from the Blue Oval. Reuters first reported the news Tuesday.

The automaker confirmed with Roadshow it will be the sole supplier of powertrains for the new USPS mail trucks, which Oshkosh will build in South Carolina. In a statement, Doug Chase, Ford Component Sales, said, "Ford is proud to provide Oshkosh Defense with key parts for both the battery electric and internal combustion engine versions of the US Postal Service's Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, including the engine and transmission which will be built in Michigan, plus suspensions and other components to help the USPS continue to deliver for the American people for years to come."

Ford declined to comment further when asked for specifics on which engines and EV powertrains it planned for the mail trucks. In all, though, the Ford tie isn't particularly shocking. Oshkosh's proposal for the new USPS delivery vehicle started life as a modified Ford Transit. What remains uncertain is if we'll see the majority of these new mail carriers flip to electric propulsion as Congress works to award the USPS more funds to do so.

Oshkosh on Tuesday announced it will invest to create a new factory for the USPS vehicle production, finally capping the mult-year-long search the USPS conducted. The new vehicle will replace the Grumman LLV, which is far past its prime. Production of the vehicle will start in 2023.