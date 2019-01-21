Lincoln will build just 80 examples of its Continental Coach Door Edition this year. And while it's an expensive proposition at more than $110,000 a pop, every single one of the suicide-door Contis is already spoken for.
"Response from customers has been extremely positive, with interest exceeding the planned production for the limited-edition run," the company said in a statement Monday. The 80 approved customers will be notified in February, and the first deliveries will take place this summer.
But fear not, Coach Door Continental connoisseurs -- if you didn't make the cut this time around, Lincoln has you covered. The automaker says it will definitely do a second-year run and "will have more to share very soon."
The Coach Door Edition builds off the top-level Continental Black Label, with six extra inches of wheelbase, resulting in generous rear-seat accommodations. Back-seat riders will enjoy a fixed center console with hideaway tray table and tablet holders. Adjustable seats, as well as a second set of audio and climate controls, add a bit of comfort and convenience to that hella-roomy rear.
Every Coach Door Edition is powered by the Continental's largest engine: a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque on tap.
Suicide doors are a nice historical nod to the Lincoln Continentals of yore. The rear-hinged doors first appeared on the 1961 Continental, and the limited-edition 2019 model launches as Lincoln celebrates its 80th anniversary.
Of course, as I said, these things are pretty heckin' expensive. Lincoln says the cars cost "slightly north of $110,000," which is a full $40,000 more than the base price of a standard-wheelbase Black Label model. But seeing as how the first 80 examples sold like hotcakes, I don't foresee Lincoln having trouble moving another round of expensive Continentals in 2020.
