2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition makes a grand entrance

Lincoln resurrected the Continental nameplate for 2017, but the 2019 model year brings the limited Coach Door Edition with suicide-style doors.
This special-edition Lincoln Continental celebrates the model's 80th birthday and rides on a wheelbase that's 6 inches longer.
Commemorating 80 years, only 80 Coach Door Edition Continentals will be offered for 2019, each with numbered sill plates. Of course, you'll still be able to buy a 2019 Continental with standard rear doors.
Suicide doors first appeared on the Continental back in 1961.
This special Lincoln is based off the top Black Label-spec Continental.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 sending 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
Folks in the back seats will enjoy a pass-through center console with a hideaway tablet holder and tray table.
Up front, there are 30-way adjustable power seats along with 8-inch Sync 3 infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Pricing is expected to be more than $100,000, with the first examples hitting showrooms in the summer of 2019. Lincoln expects to produce another limited batch for 2020, as well.
