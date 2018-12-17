2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition makes a grand entrance

  • 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition
Lincoln resurrected the Continental nameplate for 2017, but the 2019 model year brings the limited Coach Door Edition with suicide-style doors.

This special-edition Lincoln Continental celebrates the model's 80th birthday and rides on a wheelbase that's 6 inches longer.

Commemorating 80 years, only 80 Coach Door Edition Continentals will be offered for 2019, each with numbered sill plates. Of course, you'll still be able to buy a 2019 Continental with standard rear doors.

Suicide doors first appeared on the Continental back in 1961.

This special Lincoln is based off the top Black Label-spec Continental.

Power comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 sending 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Folks in the back seats will enjoy a pass-through center console with a hideaway tablet holder and tray table.

Up front, there are 30-way adjustable power seats along with 8-inch Sync 3 infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Pricing is expected to be more than $100,000, with the first examples hitting showrooms in the summer of 2019. Lincoln expects to produce another limited batch for 2020, as well.

Click or scroll through for more images of the 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition.

