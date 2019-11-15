2019 LA Auto Show preview: Debuts from BMW, Ford, VW and more

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The 2018 LA Auto Show was a busy one. Whether it was concept electric vehicles, sharp sport sedans or three-row family haulers, the show previewed a wide swath of metal.

2019 is a new year, but there's no signs that this year will be any more limited than the last. From what has been teased, to what is rumored to show up, the Los Angeles Auto Show will give us all a glimpse of what to expect from the auto industry going forward. Here's what we know -- or what we think we know -- thus far.

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi E-Tron Sportback

Sometimes, automakers are willing to admit what will actually arrive at an auto show well ahead of the debut event. That's the case with the Audi E-Tron Sportback, which the OEM has already confirmed will make its way to LA.

The Audi E-Tron Sportback has been teased in the past, and it's a pretty straightforward car. Imagine the Audi E-Tron SUV, but with a sleeker "coupe-over" look. Most of the EV underpinnings are believed to be the same, and the new body shape shouldn't have much (if any) detrimental effect on the car's range. Motor Authority reports that a sportier S variant may debut alongside the E-Tron Sportback, but Audi has not confirmed that.

Audi RS Q8

Speaking of coupe-overs, look for Audi to show us the hotter version of its Q8 swoopy-SUV, the RS Q8.

If you like the Lamborghini Urus but can't stand the way it looks, the RS Q8 might be for you. This SUV is expected to pack a twin-turbo V8 engine with something like 600 horsepower, and we bet there'll be a number of chassis improvements to make it better apt to handle that power, too. Expect more aggressive styling, a unique interior treatment and a much higher price tag, as well.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW's latest sedan might rankle some cankles with its transverse front-drive powertrain, but in our personal experience, it's nothing to worry about -- and, in fact, it might well be a top contender in its space.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a compact sedan slotting beneath the 3 Series. Two variants will go on sale in the US: the 228i and the M235i, both of which will carry all-wheel drive in the US. The M235i Gran Coupe sounds beefy, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 producing 301 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, good for a sprint to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

BMW M2 CS

Do you like carbon fiber? Good, because BMW's hottest version of its M2 coupe has a whole lot of the flashy, lightweight stuff.

The BMW M2 CS is the most hardcore M2 to date. Its 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged I6 produces 444 hp, a bump of 39 over the M2 Competition, but torque remains the same at 406 lb.-ft. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but a seven-speed dual-clutch is also on offer. The car is further equipped with an active exhaust, as well as carbon-fiber reinforced plastic on the splitter, rear spoiler and mirrors. The hood utilizes regular carbon fiber, as well, meaning this car should be nice and light.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe

If you're looking lustily at the BMW M8 performance coupe, but you wish it had a couple extra doors and some more interior space to boot, then the M8 Gran Coupe is the car for you.

The M8 Gran Coupe is a fair bit larger than the M8 coupe, measuring some 9.1 inches longer and 1.4 inches wider. The engine remains unchanged, though -- it's a twin-turbocharged V8 putting down 600 hp, or 617 if you opt for the Competition variant. What's most interesting about the M8 Gran Coupe, though, is that it's actually less expensive than the coupe, starting at $130,995 including destination.

BMW X5 M, X6 M

We've seen both of BMW's super-SUVs, the X5 M and X6 M, albeit only digitally. At the LA Auto Show, we'll get up close and personal with these two for the first time.

Both the X5 M and X6 M carry a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 600 hp and 553 lb.-ft. of torque. If that's not enough, the Competition variant will produce 617 hp -- the same numbers found in BMW M8 variants. Both SUVs will reach 60 mph in less than 4 seconds, making these big brutes mighty quick. And, like every other M car out there, the X5 and X6 carry much more aggressive looks than the more pedestrian variants.

Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford's long-awaited "Mustang-inspired" electric crossover will make its debut on Nov. 17, just ahead of the LA Auto Show, and it will likely be on the stand at the show following its debut.

There's definitely a lot of Mustang influence as seen in the spy shots acquired by Motor1, with sharp headlights. Then there's the taillights, which have been more or less plucked straight from the Mustang's parts bin. We're still light on powertrain details, aside from the fact that it's electric, but Ford has previously estimated that the EV SUV will aim for a European WLTP range estimate of 370 miles, which should translate to around 300 miles of range by US EPA measurements.

Genesis G90

Though Genesis hasn't outright confirmed it, we have a pretty good feeling the 2020 G90 will finally show its freshened face at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In fact, we originally expected the G90 to debut at last year's LA show. That's how long it's been around.

The US-spec G90 should be offered with V6 and V8 engine options, set behind a new grille that some Roadshow staffers love, while others truly hate. We'll have a final verdict when we see the sedan next week. Assuming it actually shows up this time, anyway.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai hybrid concept

It's always nice to see a proper surprise at an auto show, and Hyundai's thickly veiled SUV teaser images hint that we'll see something fresh and interesting at the automaker's stand in LA.

Most of the unnamed SUV's associated press release was filled with jargon, but it did include a useful tidbit: This concept will rock a plug-in hybrid powertrain, aligning with the company's intentions to electrify an increasing chunk of its lineup. Given the compact SUV's general shape and size, it's not obscene to consider this a preview of a next-generation Tucson, but the automaker has not confirmed anything to that end just yet.

Karma Revero GTS

We've already seen, and driven, the latest iteration of Karma's new Revero. But we haven't seen everything up this fledgling company's sleeve.

At the LA Auto Show, Karma announced that it would debut the Revero GTS, the performance variant of the Revero GT. We don't know anything about its specs just yet, but for context, the standard Revero GT uses a 28-kilowatt-hour battery pack supplemented with the 1.5-liter inline-3 onboard gasoline generator from the BMW i8. Total system output is 536 horsepower, and its range with a full tank of gas is estimated at 360 miles, with the battery itself supplying 80 miles of EV cruising on a single charge.

Enlarge Image Karma

Karma SC2 concept

In addition to the Revero GTS, Karma has a second follow-up vehicle slated for debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show.

The Karma SC2 concept will act as a successor to the SC1 concept that debuted earlier this year in China. Shown only in a single teaser thus far, the SC2 could very well be a more production-friendly version of the lithe SC1, which was designed under the notion of creating a perfect car for cruising the California coast.

Mazda CX-30

We originally saw the Mazda CX-30 earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, but the automaker has yet to show the US-spec version. That changes in Los Angeles.

The CX-30 sort of splits the difference between the Mazda CX-3 and CX-5 crossovers, with a bit more striking style. Speaking of the CX-5, Mazda will also show an updated version of that SUV in Los Angeles, packing a little more refinement and some new options.

Mini John Cooper Works GP

The hottest Mini to date has been long teased, but at the LA Auto Show, we'll finally get to see the fully undisguised Mini John Cooper Works GP.

The JCW GP packs 301 horsepower, putting it up against other super-compacts like the VW Golf R and Honda Civic Type R. This sprightly little front-drive hatchback has already made its way around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 8 minutes, so we know its performance bite can match its bark. If you want one, though, you'll have to act fast, as only 3,000 will be built.

Nissan Sentra

Many of these pie-in-the-sky concepts and production vehicles are all well and good, but when it comes to cars that appeal to the mass market, fans will be excited to get their eyes on the next-generation Nissan Sentra.

The 2020 Sentra is slated to make its debut in Los Angeles, carrying many of the improvements we first found on the Nissan Sylphy's unveiling in China. Now looking like a scaled-down version of the revised Altima, the new Sentra will likely carry a four-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission, none of which should come as a surprise. It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect big improvement in the in-car tech experience, too.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid

Toyota's electrification strategy has been heavy on standard gas-electric hybrids, and now, one of its best-selling vehicles is about to get an extra dose of electricity.

Toyota introduced the RAV4 plug-in hybrid ahead of its debut in LA. The RAV4 Plug-In will wield a larger battery pack and a charging port, allowing it to operate on electricity alone for far longer than a traditional hybrid, which is usually limited to just a mile or two of EV-only operation. Toyota has not yet released any specifications, but we'll learn more at the show.

VW ID Space Vizzion concept

Volkswagen's ID electric concepts have covered just about every corner of the industry, with the exception of station wagons. That, however, is set to change in LA.

VW announced that it will bring a new concept to Los Angeles. The ID Space Vizzion concept is an electric station wagon that looks the absolute business, building on the electric sedan previewed under the ID Vizzion name. Not only does it give us yet another look at VW's future electrification strategy, it gives wagon fanatics the peace of mind that they won't be left behind.