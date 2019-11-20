2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is large and in charge

Sport utility vehicles of all shapes and sizes can be had with superpowerful engines, and the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is one of the biggest and baddest you can buy. At the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz debuted the new version of its AMG-ified GLS, which is expected to go on sale in mid-2020.

The new GLS-Class looks great, and this AMG 63 version is no exception. The bulging fender flares can be filled with wheels as large as 23 inches in diameter, and LED lighting is standard all the way around.

Inside, the GLS63 can be optioned with seating for six or seven passengers, and an Executive Rear Seat Package adds a 7-inch tablet for back-seat riders, as well as a wireless charging pad and heated, cooled and massaging seats. Multimedia duties are managed by Mercedes' excellent MBUX infotainment tech, with a pair of 12.3-inch screens across the dash.

Of course, the big news for the GLS63 is what's under the hood: Mercedes' 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. This engine is fitted with Mercedes' 48-volt EQ Boost tech, which adds another 21 hp and 184 lb-ft for short bursts, and smoothes out the operation of the stop-start system.

What's more, the 48-volt system powers the GLS63's Active Ride Control, which keeps body motion to a minimum. This makes the GLS an incredibly composed SUV, especially considering its size. Besides, being able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.1 seconds in something this big requires a bit of finesse.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't released official pricing figures for the new AMG GLS63, but expect it to start around $130,000; the 2019 model, for reference, carries a $126,150 MSRP. That's a lot of coin, to be sure, but a small price to pay for something so opulent.