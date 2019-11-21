2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S is a heck of a performer

Say hello to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S, the latest AMG addition at the 2019 LA Auto Show.
The most important part of this car is under the hood, which hides a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
Supplementing that (as if it's at all necessary) is a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system that throws another 21 hp and 184 lb-ft into the mix.
As you might expect, the GLS63 S will positively hustle.
Sending power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission, the car will make its way to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 174 mph.
That puts it right up against the BMW X5 M Competition, which is some solid company.
The V8 can deactivate some of its cylinders to boost efficiency when necessary, and its active engine mounts can keep the body comfortable until the going gets spirited.
Standard air suspension can stiffen up to improve performance, lowering at higher speeds for better stability.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S arrives at dealers in the middle of 2020, and pricing will be released closer to that time.
