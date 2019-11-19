Buick Encore GX slots into the brand's CUV lineup

Following a quick and lightly detailed online reveal this past May, the Buick Encore GX makes its official debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show
Meant to the "just right" model between the long-running Encore and the larger Envision, the Encore GX should perform the duty mighty well.
Is it a looker? Eh, it's not too bad.
It's far more shapely than the regular Encore and an optional Sport Touring pack will spice things up with body-color surrounds, red accents and a black mesh grille.
Inside, there's a little more room for cargo than the smaller Encore.
On the powertrain side of things, there'll be two choices.
The first is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and the second is an ever-so-slightly larger 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine.
Buick expects the larger Encore GX to be more efficient than the smaller Encore, actually.
A CVT is standard with the 1.2-liter engine, while the 1.3-liter engine gets a nine-speed automatic.
Look for the crossover to go on sale in early 2020.