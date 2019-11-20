2020 Subaru WRX and STI Series White are some special, subtle sedans

Enlarge Image Subaru

The Subaru WRX and STI head into the 2020 model year largely unchanged, despite the recent launch of the limited-edition, range-topping S209. At the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show this week, Subaru is showing off another special take on its stalwart performance sedans -- and a subtle one at that.

Meet the 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series White, which Subaru revealed on Wednesday. As the name suggests, both cars wear new Ceramic White paint, nicely set off with matte bronze wheels. The WRX sits on 18-inch wheels, while the STI upgrades those to 19-inch BBS rollers wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

The 2020 WRX Series White includes the sedan's normally optional performance package, which adds Recaro seats, a moonroof delete and larger Brembo brakes with red calipers. Revised suspension geometry rounds out the package, including Bilstein dampers for the front struts.

The STI Series White is based on the standard, 310-horsepower version of Subaru's big-winged sedan. It also uses Bilstein suspension components, Recaro front seats and the aforementioned, super-grippy Cup 2 tires.

Both Series White models will hit Subaru dealerships early next year, priced from $34,895 and $43,595, respectively, including $900 for destination. Only 1,000 examples will be produced -- 500 of each -- and given the popularity of Subaru's other special-edition models, we don't expect them to stick around for long.