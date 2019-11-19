Nissan's made the Sentra sexy again

The venerable Nissan Sentra is all new for the 2020 model year and it looks downright handsome.
These round air vents are reminiscent of what you get inside a Kia Stinger or even an Audi.
This compact car's interior has also been completely reworked, bringing more premium features and amenities to market.
That grille is sharp and seriously handsome.
In case you forget what this car is called, they spell it out in capital letters right on the trunk lid.
The 2020 Sentra looks handsome, kind of like a two-thirds scale Altima.
Not too shabby an angle, eh?
Wheels spanning up to 18 inches are available on this car.
Get this, headlights are STANDARD EQUIPMENT!
For more photos of the 2020 Nissan Sentra keep clicking through this gallery.
This orange paint and blacked-out roof is an arresting combination!
To see the full gallery of Nissan's 2020 Sentra sedan, keep clicking ahead.