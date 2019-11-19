Nissan's made the Sentra sexy again

  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra Live Photo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra

The venerable Nissan Sentra is all new for the 2020 model year and it looks downright handsome.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 72

These round air vents are reminiscent of what you get inside a Kia Stinger or even an Audi. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 72

This compact car's interior has also been completely reworked, bringing more premium features and amenities to market.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 72

That grille is sharp and seriously handsome.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 72

In case you forget what this car is called, they spell it out in capital letters right on the trunk lid.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 72

The 2020 Sentra looks handsome, kind of like a two-thirds scale Altima.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 72

Not too shabby an angle, eh?  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 72

Wheels spanning up to 18 inches are available on this car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 72

Get this, headlights are STANDARD EQUIPMENT!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 72

For more photos of the 2020 Nissan Sentra keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
20
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
21
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
22
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
23
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
24
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
25
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
26
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
27
of 72

This orange paint and blacked-out roof is an arresting combination!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
28
of 72

To see the full gallery of Nissan's 2020 Sentra sedan, keep clicking ahead.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
29
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
30
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
31
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
32
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
33
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
34
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
35
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
36
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
37
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
38
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
39
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
40
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
41
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
42
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
43
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
44
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
45
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
46
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
47
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
48
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
49
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
50
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
51
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
52
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
53
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
54
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
55
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
56
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
57
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
58
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
59
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
60
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
61
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
62
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
63
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
64
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
65
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
66
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
67
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
68
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
69
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
70
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
71
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
72
of 72
Now Reading

Nissan's made the Sentra sexy again

Up Next

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Latest Stories

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plugs in for efficiency, but lets its hair down with 302 hp

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plugs in for efficiency, but lets its hair down with 302 hp

by
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is the brand's newest plug-in hybrid

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is the brand's newest plug-in hybrid

by
Aston Martin DBX is a sporty, sumptuous SUV

Aston Martin DBX is a sporty, sumptuous SUV

by
Aston Martin unveils its first SUV, the DBX

Aston Martin unveils its first SUV, the DBX

18:50
The Nissan Sentra leaps forward for 2020

The Nissan Sentra leaps forward for 2020

by