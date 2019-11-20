2020 Subaru WRX and STI get a new Series White treatment

  • 2020 Subaru WRX STI Series White
Only 500 examples of this Subaru WRX Series White sedan will be built.

And what do you know, only 500 examples of the WRX STI Series White will be produced, as well.

Both cars get a new Ceramic White paint job and matte bronze wheels.

The STI gets 19-inch BBS wheels.

The STI also gets silver-painted brake calipers.

The cars all have black exterior badges.

The Ceramic White paint looks pretty darn good.

The 2020 WRX Series Gray costs $34,895 while the STI comes in at $43,595.

The Series White models are expected to hit dealers in early 2020.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Subaru WRX and STI Series White sedans.

