Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept is an electric wagon headed to production

Volkswagen has shown off just how flexible its MEB electric-car platform can be with numerous concepts, but its latest concept vehicle takes the platform to new territory.

The German automaker has an electric wagon planned, and the ID Space Vizzion concept foreshadows a production version. Oh yes, to reiterate, Volkswagen is going to build a battery-electric wagon based on this concept vehicle. VW issued the concept's first teaser images on Thursday, though they do a lot more than tease the vehicle.

Photos of the front, side, rear and interior are all present, though these are design sketches. They depict a slight evolution of the ID concepts' design, but the family resemblance is clear. The lower grille treatment with integrated lighting is also very similar to the eighth-generation Golf that debuted recently.

While VW shied away from calling this a wagon, it definitely underscored its Gran Turismo roots. Think of this, then, as the poor man's electric Porsche Panamera Gran Turismo. Or maybe an affordable alternative to the upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo. The automaker said designers worked to provide the spaciousness of an SUV, but wrapped it in a sexier package. It's true that wagons often house just as much cargo room and space, but offer far more car-like driving dynamics.

Perhaps VW sees the world is getting tired of so many crossovers.

The interior is entirely digital, with what looks like a small screen ahead of the driver and a Tesla Model 3-like tablet screen mounted in the middle of the dashboard. VW also highlighted the interior's sustainable materials with new "AppleSkin" upholstery the automaker said is a vegan alternative to leather.

No word on the electric powertrain, but VW said an EPA-estimated range of up to 300 miles is possible.

As mentioned, this isn't a flashy design concept to tease us with. VW is committed to a production version and said a model will go on sale in "different versions" for North America, Europe and China. The ID Space Vizzion will make its in-person appearance at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles later this month, a day before the 2019 LA Auto Show opens. Please, please, please, VW, give us a proper wagon.