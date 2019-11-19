Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover gains new tech and refinements for 2020

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV has been mildly updated for 2020.
This Italian vehicle gains an updated infotainment system.
More driver-assistance tech was also added for the new model year.
Fortunately, this vehicle is as handsome as ever.
White perhaps isn't the best color for this machine, but many other hues are offered.
The Stelvio has a shapely rear.
Several new exterior trim packages are available for 2020.
The family resemblance between the Stelvio and Giulia is obvious.
The electronic shifter has been dressed up with leather for model-year 2020.
