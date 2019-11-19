Karma's Revero GTS offers higher performance with the same great style

The Revero GTS model offers greater performance and the same great style as the standard Revero GT.
This car looks particularly fetching in this rich, deep blue.
The interior is trimmed with responsibly harvested wood and buttery-soft leather.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more dramatically styled four-door on the market today.
Some carbon-fiber elements dress up the Revero GTS' exterior.
The leather in this car is sourced from a company called Bridge of Weir in Scotland.
In case you forget which model you bought, GTS is emblazoned on the center console.
GTS is also embossed on the headrests!
This car should be able to hit 60 miles an hour in less than 3.9 seconds.
