Karma's Revero GTS offers higher performance with the same great style

  • 2020 Karma Revero GTS

The Revero GTS model offers greater performance and the same great style as the standard Revero GT.

Photo:Karma Automotive
1
of 21

This car looks particularly fetching in this rich, deep blue.

Photo:Karma Automotive
2
of 21

The interior is trimmed with responsibly harvested wood and buttery-soft leather.

Photo:Karma Automotive
3
of 21

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more dramatically styled four-door on the market today.

Photo:Karma Automotive
4
of 21

Some carbon-fiber elements dress up the Revero GTS' exterior. 

Photo:Karma Automotive
5
of 21

The leather in this car is sourced from a company called Bridge of Weir in Scotland. 

Photo:Karma Automotive
6
of 21

In case you forget which model you bought, GTS is emblazoned on the center console.

Photo:Karma Automotive
7
of 21

GTS is also embossed on the headrests!

Photo:Karma Automotive
8
of 21

This car should be able to hit 60 miles an hour in less than 3.9 seconds.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 21

To see more pictures of the Karma Revero GTS keep clicking through this gallery.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 21
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 21

2020 Karma Revero GTS

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 21
