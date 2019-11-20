Acura's 2020 MDX PMC Edition debuts in LA

Acura's 2020 MDX PMC Edition is a hand-built and carefully inspected SUV for massive fans of the brand.
The PMC Edition is mechanically identical to a normal production line car, but features lots of aesthetic upgrades.
These include the gorgeous paintwork and special gloss-black trim and wheels.
The PMC Edition is limited to just 300 vehicles for North America and 30 for Canada.
Acura expects pricing to be somewhere in the mid-$60,000 range.
I hope you like black leather, because that's the only interior on offer.
The PMC Edition isn't exactly the kind of Acura you want to buy and then replace a few years down the road.
Instead, consider this car as something that you'd buy if you were a big fan of Acura and wanted something just a bit more special.
Handbuilt cars don't crop up every day.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Acura MDX PMC.