2020 Mini JCW GP: Go-kart power

This is the next-generation Mini John Cooper Works GP.
We've seen previous versions in 2006 and 2013, but this is the most powerful yet.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pushes out 306 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
A front spoiler helps keep lift to a minimum.
But not to be outdone, the huge roof spoiler out back adds even more downforce.
An eight-speed automatic transmission takes care of shifting duties. No manual will be available.
A torque-vectoring front differential keeps the power going where it should for maximum cornering power.
The car only comes in one color: Racing Gray metallic with accents of Melting Silver metallic and Chili Red.
A specially-tuned suspension that lowers the GP 10 millimeters when compared to the standard Mini John Cooper Works.
The Mini JCW GP will be available in the spring of 2020, starting at $44,900 plus $850 for destination. Mini will produce only 3,000 total.
