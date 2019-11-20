The Kia Seltos X-Line concepts are built for off-roading and look freakin' awesome

Enlarge Image Kia

Kia just debuted the US-spec version of the Seltos SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's a cool-looking crossover that slots between the Sportage and Soul in Kia's lineup, but it's not exactly what I'm here to tell you about. Kia also debuted two off-road-ready concept versions of the Seltos on Wednesday, and they absolutely rule.

The more low-key of the two is the gray Urban Concept. Kia says it was inspired by skyscrapers, with the paint color being offset by a gloss-black roof and orange mirror caps, as well as gold accents on the 17-inch wheels, side skirts and the front skid plate. Atop that roof is a custom rack with four Hella lights, and the front bumper has a brush guard. Topping it all off is a two-inch lift kit and a new hood with a functional, Subaru-like scoop.

Then there's the beige-and-orange Trail Attack Concept, which takes things up another notch. It has the same lift kit and roof rack as the Urban, but it also gets a more intense front bumper with a winch and four more Hella lights. The 17-inch beadlock-look wheels are wrapped in off-road tires, and the fender flares are accented by additional matte-black trim. Even though the differences aren't huge, the Trail Attack definitely looks more rugged than the Urban.

Both X-Line use the production Seltos' turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque; that engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Seltos' available torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, which has a legit central differential lock, is also present on both X-Line concepts. Kia says the two X-Lines also use the same interior as the production Seltos.

Sadly, Kia says there are no plans to produce either one of the X-Line concepts. But then Kia also admits that it said the same thing about the GT and Telluride concepts, which then entered production as the Stinger and, uh, Telluride. At the very least, we expect the Seltos to get an X-Line trim level like the Kia Soul's that adds off-road-y looks -- hopefully including some sweet Hella lights.