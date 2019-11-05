The BMW M2 CS shows off the best of the M division

  • BMW M2 CS
The world may be gaga for coupe-like crossovers and SUVs right now, but BMW has given purist driving enthusiasts a momentary reprieve from the high-riding tide with its latest hardcore model,

Meet the 2020 BMW M2 CS -- the ultimate enthusiast's M2.

Up front sits a version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six.

It makes 39 horsepower more than the M2 Competition.

A total of 444 hp is on tap.

Compared to the M2 Competition, torque remains unchanged at 406 pound-feet.

All of that power flows through -- grab your party poppers -- a standard six-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels.

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is available.

Although BMW has yet to reveal how much the coupe weighs, the M2 CS has gone on a carbon-fiber diet. Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) finds its way to numerous areas, including the splitter, rear spoiler and mirrors.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the BMW M2 CS!

