The BMW M2 CS shows off the best of the M division

The world may be gaga for coupe-like crossovers and SUVs right now, but BMW has given purist driving enthusiasts a momentary reprieve from the high-riding tide with its latest hardcore model,
Meet the 2020 BMW M2 CS -- the ultimate enthusiast's M2.
Up front sits a version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six.
It makes 39 horsepower more than the M2 Competition.
A total of 444 hp is on tap.
Compared to the M2 Competition, torque remains unchanged at 406 pound-feet.
All of that power flows through -- grab your party poppers -- a standard six-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels.
A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is available.
Although BMW has yet to reveal how much the coupe weighs, the M2 CS has gone on a carbon-fiber diet. Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) finds its way to numerous areas, including the splitter, rear spoiler and mirrors.
