Karma Automotive debuts high-performance Revero GTS sedan

Karma Automotive just unveiled the Revero GTS, a higher-performance version of its plug-in hybrid Revero GT sedan. This California-based boutique carmaker revealed the new four-door in Los Angeles today, on the eve of the annual LA Auto Show.

Compared with the standard model, this new GTS features improved acceleration. It should be able to hit 60 miles an hour in less than 3.9 seconds, down from about 4.5 seconds in the GT variant. Terminal velocity is limited to 130 mph. Keeping things stable even when driven aggressively is standard torque vectoring.

Twin electric motors provide a veritable stampede of horses, 536 ponies along with 635 pound-feet of torque. When not blasting off like a rocket, the Revero GTS offers a maximum driving range of 360 miles, about 80 of which can be enjoyed while running solely on electricity. Enabling this is a 28-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt lithium-ion battery pack.

Once that electron-storage reservoir is depleted, a turbocharged, BMW-sourced, three-cylinder engine takes over, powering an onboard generator that runs the car. Another thing that's new is the single-speed gearbox that's fitted between the Revero's motors and inverters.

The Revero GTS has three drive modes: Stealth runs the car purely on electrons. Sustain operates the range extender to preserve the battery's state of charge. And finally, Sport draws power from both sources for maximum performance.

The interior has been mildly updated -- drivers and passengers are treated to a new Soloscape audio system as well as fresh switches on the steering wheel, and there are ventilated front seats.

This car's cabin is also dressed up with special wood trim. The available oak and elm accents were salvaged from naturally felled trees that grew in California's Santa Monica Mountains. Buttery-soft leather comes from Bridge of Weir, a Scottish concern.

Revero GTS models also feature new exterior trim made from lightweight carbon fiber. Even though it offers sports car performance, this machine should still qualify for single-occupancy HOV lane access.

The 2020 Karma Revero GTS is making its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The base price of this car is around $149,950. All Karma vehicles are hand-built in Southern California, though production of this one is not expected to get underway until the first quarter of next year.