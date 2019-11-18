  • 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection with Alexandra Daddario
  • 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection with Alexandra Daddario
  • 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection with Alexandra Daddario
  • 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection with Alexandra Daddario
  • 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection with Alexandra Daddario

Based on the long-wheelbase XJL Supercharged trim, the XJ Collection is powered by the company's 470-horsepower, 424 pound-feet of torque forced-induction V8.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Max Montgomery/Jaguar
1
of 5

Limited to just 300 units as a US-only special, the 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection seen here with actress Alexandra Daddario, has just been announced ahead of its debut at this week's 2019 LA Auto Show. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Max Montgomery/Jaguar
2
of 5

Daddario is in the way, or we'd show you the XJ Collection's special gloss oak door veneers, complete with laser inlays. 

We might also show you the car's bespoke badging, unique metal sill plates or its intaglio dashboard badge.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Max Montgomery/Jaguar
3
of 5

The XJ Collection figures to be something of a bargain by XJ standards -- the regular Supercharged V8 model starts at $97,200 (plus $1,025 delivery fee), and this XJ Collection retails from $85,500 -- a price cut of $11,700.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Max Montgomery/Jaguar
4
of 5

Rumors persist that the XJ nameplate will return, likely showing up sometime in 2020 as an all-electric flagship that could prove to be a rival for the Tesla Model S.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Max Montgomery/Jaguar
5
of 5
Now Reading

2019 Jaguar XJ Collection is a high-fashion model in its twilight

Up Next

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Latest Stories

Buick Encore GX is the latest exercise in brand's 'white space' motif

Buick Encore GX is the latest exercise in brand's 'white space' motif

by
Ford Mustang Mach-E is 'new era' in software updates

Ford Mustang Mach-E is 'new era' in software updates

by
Alfa Romeo's product range gets a number of updates for 2020

Alfa Romeo's product range gets a number of updates for 2020

by
Uber's co-founders sell millions of their shares in the company

Uber's co-founders sell millions of their shares in the company

by
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV officially revealed

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV officially revealed

by