2019 Jaguar XJ Collection is a high-fashion model in its twilight

Based on the long-wheelbase XJL Supercharged trim, the XJ Collection is powered by the company's 470-horsepower, 424 pound-feet of torque forced-induction V8.
Limited to just 300 units as a US-only special, the 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection seen here with actress Alexandra Daddario, has just been announced ahead of its debut at this week's 2019 LA Auto Show.
Daddario is in the way, or we'd show you the XJ Collection's special gloss oak door veneers, complete with laser inlays.
We might also show you the car's bespoke badging, unique metal sill plates or its intaglio dashboard badge.
The XJ Collection figures to be something of a bargain by XJ standards -- the regular Supercharged V8 model starts at $97,200 (plus $1,025 delivery fee), and this XJ Collection retails from $85,500 -- a price cut of $11,700.
Rumors persist that the XJ nameplate will return, likely showing up sometime in 2020 as an all-electric flagship that could prove to be a rival for the Tesla Model S.