The Dodge Challenger turns 50, but looks as good as ever

To toast 50 years since the original Challenger debuted, Dodge has cooked up the Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition.
Dodge decided to make 70 of these limited-edition challengers available in one of four trims and each color for a total of 1,960 cars.
Available on the GT, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and Scat Pack Shaker Wide Body, the seven hues are a mix of some new and some old.
To mark the muscle car's golden anniversary, there's a new Gold Rush color.
This color here is called Sinamon Stick. No joke.
Every variant gets a Shaker hood scoop, including the wide body model for the first time.
Unique badges are present in the grille.
The wheels are also appropriately called "Gold School."
The digits "50" read out in the "air catcher" headlights.
