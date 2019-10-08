The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a boulevard bruiser

BMW's M8 Gran Coupe is the M5's big, bad brother.
It's a 600-plus horsepower continent crusher and might just be BMW's best GT car to date.
Like the M5 and its coupe and convertible M8-siblings, it's powered by the S63 twin-turbo V8.
To help keep all that power on the road, it's got an M-tuned automatic transmission and defeatable all-wheel drive.
Like the M6 Gran Coupe before it, it takes the four-door profile of the M5 and trims the edges off, making for a swoopier profile.
The M8 is a big boi, and to haul it down from the crazy speeds of which its capable, it needs equally big brakes. Carbon ceramics are optional, but the steel stoppers are still impressive.
The M8 Gran Coupe is bigger in every dimension than its coupe and convertible kin, allowing for a more comfortable passenger experience.
The impressive part of its growth is that despite it swelling by approximately 10 inches in wheelbase, and nearly a foot in length overall, the M8 only gains 185 pounds in the transition to four-door coupe.
The M8 Gran Coupe wears big sticky tires on lightweight M-designed wheels.
Inside, BMW threw all its styling might at the M8 GC including fancy quilting on the doors and seats.
The back seat looks like it's a nice place to spend time, even for grown-ups.