Lego Top Gear remote controlled rally car is super rad

Everyone's favorite toy block company has revealed the Lego Top Gear rally car.

1
1
of 10

It's not necessarily based on a specific vehicle, but Lego worked directly with the folks at Top Gear to make one menacing Lego race car.

2
2
of 10

It sort of has the shape of a Renault R5 Turbo.

3
3
of 10

That's not a bad thing in the slightest for rally racing nerds.

4
4
of 10

In total, there are 463 pieces builders will need to assemble.

5
5
of 10

There's also a single large motor and an extra-large motor to provide power for the remote controlled functions.

6
6
of 10

A Bluetooth-powered smart hub brings it all together and drivers will control the rally car via the Lego Technic Control-Plus smartphone app.

7
7
of 10

I know the age recommendation is 9-plus, but I fail to see how this wouldn't be great for adults.

8
8
of 10

It won't necessarily break the bank either at $129.99.

9
9
of 10

Lego and Top Gear fans will be able to purchase the set starting New Year's Day.

10
10
of 10
