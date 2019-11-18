Lego Top Gear remote controlled rally car is super rad

Everyone's favorite toy block company has revealed the Lego Top Gear rally car.
It's not necessarily based on a specific vehicle, but Lego worked directly with the folks at Top Gear to make one menacing Lego race car.
It sort of has the shape of a Renault R5 Turbo.
That's not a bad thing in the slightest for rally racing nerds.
In total, there are 463 pieces builders will need to assemble.
There's also a single large motor and an extra-large motor to provide power for the remote controlled functions.
A Bluetooth-powered smart hub brings it all together and drivers will control the rally car via the Lego Technic Control-Plus smartphone app.
I know the age recommendation is 9-plus, but I fail to see how this wouldn't be great for adults.
It won't necessarily break the bank either at $129.99.
Lego and Top Gear fans will be able to purchase the set starting New Year's Day.