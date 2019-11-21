2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime serves performance with efficiency

  • Toyota RAV4 Prime
It's the second quickest vehicle in Toyota's lineup behind the Supra. So, yeah, that's the world we live in; plug-in hybrids can be kind of cool.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid returns 90 miles per gallon equivalent, boasts 302 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

It will go 39 miles on battery power alone.

After that, a 2.5-liter inline-four engine will kick in.

Still, it'll return an estimated 90 miles per gallon equivalent.

All-wheel drive is standard, with electric motors sending power to the rear wheels as needed.

As for its looks, I like it -- those LED lights sitting vertically are unique to the XSE trim shown here.

This trim also gets 19-inch wheels and loads of premium features inside.

The new RAV4 Prime makes its debut at the LA Auto Show.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 RAV4 Prime!

Toyota ushered the RAV4 Prime into the world on Wednesday at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

