Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

The rumors were true! Ford's all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV is indeed called the Mach-E.
Inside, there are vestigial Mustang design cues, like the double-brow dashboard and sport steering wheel.
Three-chamber taillights punctuate the rear end, reminding you that this is a member of the Mustang family.
There's no missing this infotainment screen, which measures 15.5 inches!
There's a fair bit of sculpting on the rear of this vehicle.
The backseat offers plenty of room for knees and noggins, even for passengers greater than 6 feet tall.
Up front is a generously sized trunk that features a drain plug at the bottom so it can be hosed out.
The Mach-E's doors are electrically operated and pop open at the push of a button.
'Round back, there's ample cargo space, with about as much interior volume as a Porsche Macan has.
