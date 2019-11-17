Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-100
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-101
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-102
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-103
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-104
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-105
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-106
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-107
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-108
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-109
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-110
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-111
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-112
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-113
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-114
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-115
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-116
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-117
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-118
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-119
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-120
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-121
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-122
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-123
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-124
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-125
  • ford-mustang-mach-e-126
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
  • Ford Mustang Mach E

The rumors were true! Ford's all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV is indeed called the Mach-E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 76

Inside, there are vestigial Mustang design cues, like the double-brow dashboard and sport steering wheel.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 76

Three-chamber taillights punctuate the rear end, reminding you that this is a member of the Mustang family.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 76

There's no missing this infotainment screen, which measures 15.5 inches! 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 76

There's a fair bit of sculpting on the rear of this vehicle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 76

The backseat offers plenty of room for knees and noggins, even for passengers greater than 6 feet tall.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 76

Up front is a generously sized trunk that features a drain plug at the bottom so it can be hosed out.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 76

The Mach-E's doors are electrically operated and pop open at the push of a button.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 76

'Round back, there's ample cargo space, with about as much interior volume as a Porsche Macan has.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 76

For many more pictures of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E, please keep clickin'!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
11
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
12
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
13
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
14
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
15
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
16
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
17
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
18
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
19
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
20
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
21
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
22
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
23
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
24
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
25
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
26
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
27
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
34
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
35
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
36
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
37
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
38
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
39
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
40
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
41
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
42
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
43
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
60
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
61
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
62
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
63
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
64
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
65
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
66
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
67
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
68
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
69
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
70
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
71
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
72
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
73
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
74
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
75
of 76
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
76
of 76
Now Reading

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Up Next

Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV leaks ahead of official LA reveal

Latest Stories

Uber's co-founders sell millions of their stock in the company

Uber's co-founders sell millions of their stock in the company

by
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV officially revealed

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV officially revealed

by
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model 3

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model 3

by
2019 LA Auto Show preview: Debuts from BMW, Ford, VW and more

2019 LA Auto Show preview: Debuts from BMW, Ford, VW and more

by
2020 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair land Top Safety Pick awards

2020 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair land Top Safety Pick awards

by