2020 Genesis G90 puts a bold face forward

The 2020 Genesis G90 makes its debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show.
Those wheels are... a look.
Apple CarPlay comes standard.
As does super nice, perforated leather.
The G90 is available with V6 or V8 engine options.
The look is certainly polarizing.
The taillight treatment is also a bit odd, though easier to digest than the front.
The G90 comes with a number of safety teach features standard, including parent company Hyundai's new Highway Driving Assistant.
Pricing will be revealed closer to the G90's on-sale date next year.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Genesis G90.