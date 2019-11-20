  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90
  • 2020 Genesis G90

The 2020 Genesis G90 makes its debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
1
of 16

Those wheels are... a look.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
2
of 16

Apple CarPlay comes standard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
3
of 16

As does super nice, perforated leather.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
4
of 16

The G90 is available with V6 or V8 engine options.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
5
of 16

The look is certainly polarizing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
6
of 16

The taillight treatment is also a bit odd, though easier to digest than the front.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
7
of 16

The G90 comes with a number of safety teach features standard, including parent company Hyundai's new Highway Driving Assistant.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
8
of 16

Pricing will be revealed closer to the G90's on-sale date next year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
9
of 16

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Genesis G90.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
10
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
11
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
12
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
13
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
14
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
15
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Genesis
16
of 16
Now Reading

2020 Genesis G90 puts a bold face forward

Up Next

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Latest Stories

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer: Another small crossover is joining Chevy's lineup

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer: Another small crossover is joining Chevy's lineup

2:32
2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M debut: Latest Bavarian barnstormers kick it up a notch

2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M debut: Latest Bavarian barnstormers kick it up a notch

by
2020 Kia Niro gets styling, tech updates

2020 Kia Niro gets styling, tech updates

by
With GM plant in hand, Lordstown Motors opens preorders for electric pickup

With GM plant in hand, Lordstown Motors opens preorders for electric pickup

by
2019 LA Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 LA Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by