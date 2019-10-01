2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M burst onto the scene with 600 hp

BMW's M division hasn't forgotten about the X3 M and X4 M's bigger brothers.
The 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M were revealed on Tuesday with the kind of specifications we come to expect from the German marque's go-fast division.
Under the hood sits a familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, but there's more power this time around.
The mill provides 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and if you're not keeping score at home, that's 33 hp more than the outgoing models.
Did I mention there are Competition models? Oh, yes, there are Competition models.
Both the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition further dial things up with 617 hp
Stomping on the accelerator will reveal a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds for both the X5 M and X6 M, and it drops to 3.7 seconds for M Competition models.
Keep the throttle planted and the SUVs will top out at 155 mph; an optional M Driver's Package lifts the cap to 177 mph.
As for how they look, they look like a M-ified BMW X5 and X6. Not that it's a bad thing.
The typical changes are present with larger grilles, rear spoilers and flared wheel arches. To slightly differentiate the more powerful Competition models, they get black exterior accents.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.
BMW X6M