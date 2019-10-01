2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M burst onto the scene with 600 hp

  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M
  • 2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M

2020 BMW X5, X6 M Competition

BMW's M division hasn't forgotten about the X3 M and X4 M's bigger brothers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 67

The 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M were revealed on Tuesday with the kind of specifications we come to expect from the German marque's go-fast division. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 67

Under the hood sits a familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, but there's more power this time around.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 67

The mill provides 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and if you're not keeping score at home, that's 33 hp more than the outgoing models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 67

2020 BMW X5 Competition

Did I mention there are Competition models? Oh, yes, there are Competition models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 67

Both the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition further dial things up with 617 hp

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 67

Stomping on the accelerator will reveal a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds for both the X5 M and X6 M, and it drops to 3.7 seconds for M Competition models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 67

Keep the throttle planted and the SUVs will top out at 155 mph; an optional M Driver's Package lifts the cap to 177 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 67

As for how they look, they look like a M-ified BMW X5 and X6. Not that it's a bad thing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 67

The typical changes are present with larger grilles, rear spoilers and flared wheel arches. To slightly differentiate the more powerful Competition models, they get black exterior accents.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 67

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
11
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
23
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
24
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
25
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 67

2020 BMW X6 Competition

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
31
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
32
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
33
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
34
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
35
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
36
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
37
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
38
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
39
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
40
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
41
of 67

BMW X6M

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
42
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
43
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
44
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
45
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
46
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
47
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
48
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
49
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
50
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
51
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
52
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
53
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
54
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
55
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
56
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
57
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
58
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
59
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
60
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
61
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
62
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
63
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
64
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
65
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
66
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
67
of 67
Now Reading

2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M burst onto the scene with 600 hp

Up Next

2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door grand tourer

Latest Stories

Tesla falls short of 100,000 vehicle deliveries in Q3

Tesla falls short of 100,000 vehicle deliveries in Q3

by
Suzuki will unveil duo of too-cute concepts at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Suzuki will unveil duo of too-cute concepts at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

by
NHTSA acknowledges Tesla Smart Summon incidents

NHTSA acknowledges Tesla Smart Summon incidents

by
Mazda's new Mazda3 TCR race car is the Mazdaspeed3 we really need

Mazda's new Mazda3 TCR race car is the Mazdaspeed3 we really need

by
Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison in for a production increase

Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison in for a production increase

by