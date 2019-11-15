Acura is unveiling its PMC Edition MDX at the LA Auto Show

Enlarge Image Acura

Acura is at it again with a new addition to its PMC Edition series of cars. First, we got the TSX PMC Edition, and now we're getting a hand-assembled, top-tier 2020 MDX PMD Edition SUV from the brand at the 2019 LA Auto Show.



If you don't remember what the whole PMC thing is all about, then we're entirely too happy to explain. PMC stands for Performance Manufacturing Center, which is the facility in Ohio where Acura builds its NSX supercar.



The PMC Edition cars are very limited runs of otherwise normal-production -- but very well optioned -- vehicles that are essentially hand-assembled by highly skilled technicians. Acura is offering just 330 PMC Edition MDXs, 300 for the US and only 30 for our friends in Canada.



What else separates a PMC Edition from a regular MDX? Well, for one thing, it's offered in only one color, albeit a lovely one. It's called Valencia red pearl, and even that's given special love and attention at the factory. There are also a bunch of gloss black exterior trim pieces that are exclusive to the PMC, and gloss black 20-inch wheels. Inside, it's all a sea of exclusive black leather and Alcantara with red accent stitching.

The rest of the equipment is a mix of A-Spec and sport appearance package stuff with all the safety features like AcuraWatch and infotainment and navigation equipment thrown in. What you'll notice very clearly is a distinct lack of any performance modifications.



The PMC is still powered by Acura's 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC V6 that still makes 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. That engine is again mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and paired with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system.



What can you expect to pay for all of this special attention? Acura hasn't given any hard numbers yet, but it's estimating that the hand-built PMC will retail for somewhere in the mid-$60,000 range. For the record, that's around $10,000 more than a similarly equipped MDX sans the PMC treatment.



Is all of this white-glove care worth it? If you just want a nice SUV, then, frankly, no. If you love Acura and you want the best-built one that you can get your hands on, and you also plan to hold onto it until it dies? Then, yeah, totally.