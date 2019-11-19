2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback: More range, more coupe-ish

  • 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback
Audi has coupe-ified the E-Tron SUV, but the new electric crossover variant is more than just a styling update.

The Sportback features the same 355 horsepower, dual-motor electric all-wheel drive powertrain, but gains the ability to decouple its front motor for less drag during cruising.

The new roofline costs a few millimeters of second-row headroom and a bit of cargo capacity for bulky items, but is also more aerodynamically efficient.

Audi has also unlocked more net capacity for the E-Tron Sportback's battery pack, up to 91 percent versus around 80.

You can thank improved thermal management for the more assertive battery tuning.

In Europe, the Sportback also debuts a new generation Digital Matrix Light headlamp that projects 1.3 million pixels of light onto the road ahead.

The new tech allows information, such as vehicle width guides, pedestrian detection and more, onto the road ahead. It's also illegal in the US for now.

Adding to the list of not coming stateside, European Sportbacks can also be had with side cameras that cut down on aerodynamic drag and noise. In North America, we'll have to make-do with good, old fashioned mirrors.

Check out the rest of our coverage of the 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback and the 2019 LA Auto Show. Or keep swiping to enjoy more pictures of this electric coupe-over.

