Mazda CX-30 splits the difference at the Geneva Motor Show

Mazda's newest crossover, the CX-30, debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
In terms of size, it fits right in between the existing CX-3 subcompact and CX-5 compact models.
Compared to the CX-3, the CX-30 has a lower ground clearance, a longer length and shorter overhangs, all of which contribute to making it a little more eye-catching than Mazda's smaller crossover.
Black plastic fender cladding hints at SUV toughness, while a sloping rear window adds a dose of sportiness.
The European CX-30 will offer a 2.0-liter inline-four gas engine and a 1.8-liter diesel, as well as Mazda's new SkyActiv-X compression-ignition engine.
Cargo space is pegged at 15.2 cubic feet by European measurement standards, which Mazda says is roomy enough to fit a large baby stroller and a large bag.
Buyers can pick 16- or 18-inch wheels.
The CX-30's interior design is pretty and mostly reminiscent of other new Mazda crossovers, with an 8.8-inch dash-mounted infotainment screen operated by a rotary controller.
The CX-30 launches in Europe this summer before going on sale all around the world.
